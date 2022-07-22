Meet the cast of Hidden Agent

New to the Netflix catalog, Occult Agent is already a success on the platform! Produced by the Russo Brothers – the directors of Avengers: Endgame – the spy thriller stands out for its impressive all-star cast, led by Ryan Gosling and made up of Marvel stars Bridgerton, Game of Thrones and Brazilian Wagner Moura.

“A CIA covert agent uncovers compromising agency secrets and is hunted around the world by a sociopathic maverick who puts a price on his head,” reads the official synopsis for The Hidden Agent on Netflix.

Although it won over subscribers to the platform, the new film divided the opinion of specialized critics. So far, the film has a 49% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

We’ve listed below everything you need to know about the main cast of The Hidden Agent, meet the film’s actors and their characters.

Ryan Gosling – Court Gentry

The Hidden Agent cast is led by Ryan Gosling in the role of Court Gentry. Also known as the Sierra Six, the character is a special ops mercenary who, in jail, is recruited by agent Donald Fitzroy – and it doesn’t take long to uncover some of the CIA’s most controversial secrets.

One of today’s most acclaimed actors, Gosling is in films such as The Diary of A Passion, Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Lovers Forever, True Love and First Man. For his performance in La La Land: Singing Seasons, Ryan Gosling was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

Chris Evans – Lloyd Hansen

In Hidden Agent, Chris Evans plays Lloyd Hansen, the main antagonist of the film. Leader of a league of professional assassins, the villain is described as “a true psychopath”. In the spy thriller, Evans shows a very different side to his acting. After all, the actor is used to playing ‘good guys’ and heroes.

You probably know Chris Evans from his performance as Steve Rogers – Captain America – in the MCU movies. The Netflix production represents the star’s first major project after his departure from Marvel. In addition to superhero movies, Chris Evans is in features like Not Another American Bullshit and Between Knives and Secrets.

Ana de Armas – Dani Miranda

In the plot of Hidden Agent, Ana de Armas plays Dani Miranda, a CIA agent who decides to accompany Court Gentry in his battle against Lloyd Hansen and the league of assassins. Described as “intrepid and skilled”, the character is similar to the special agent that Ana de Armas plays in 007: No Time to Die.

Currently, the actress is preparing for the release of the biopic Blonde, in which she plays Marilyn Monroe. In addition, Ana de Armas has played opposite Chris Evans in the thriller Between Knives and Secrets. Other projects by the actress include Blade Runner 2049, Waterdeep, The Receptionist and Wasp Network: Network of Spies.

Billy Bob Thornton – Donald Fitzroy

Veteran Billy Bob Thornton joins the main cast of Hidden Agent as Donald Fitzroy, a senior CIA agent. He’s the one who recruits Court Gentry from prison. The character also serves as a father figure to the protagonist. He even tries to help the mercenary, but ends up involved in a big conspiracy.

Billy Bob Thornton is best known for performances in 1990s and 2000s films such as Tightrope, Secrets of Power, Armageddon, A Simple Plan, The Last Supper and Love Is Expensive. On TV, Thornton starred in the series Fargo and Goliath. The actor is also famous for his marriage to Angelina Jolie between 2000 and 2003.

Regé-Jean Page – Denny Carmichael

The British Regé-Jean Page plays Denny Carmichael in The Hidden Agent. The character is described as “a senior CIA agent who prides himself on having risen through the ranks of the organization and secured a prominent position in a short time.” It is he who orders the murder of Sierra Six, with the aim of hiding the agency’s secrets.

In 2020, Regé-Jean Page became famous around the world for playing the charming Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in the first season of the historical novel Bridgerton, shown by Netflix. The actor also stands out for performances in films such as Sylvie’s Love and series such as For the People.

Jessica Henwick – Suzanne Brewer

In the Hidden Agent plot, Suzanne Brewer is another senior CIA agent. Partner with Denny Carmichael, she knows that using Lloyd Hansen to hunt down Sierra Six is ​​not a good idea. The character warns Denny of the danger posed by the killer, but fails to stop the hunt for Court Gentry.

Jessica Henwick, the interpreter of Suzanne, is famous for acting in acclaimed TV series. In Marvel productions on Netflix, such as Iron Fist and The Defenders, the actress plays the heroine Colleen Wing. In Game of Thrones, Henwick plays the warrior Nymeria Sand. Furthermore, the actress is in movies like Matrix Resurrections and Love & Monsters.

Wagner Moura – Laszlo Sousa

The Brazilian Wagner Moura completes the main cast of Occult Agent as Laszlo Sousa. The character is a professional forger and smuggler. He helps Court Gentry get a fake passport and travel without being tracked by the League of Assassins. However, Sousa also keeps a “big secret”.

One of Brazil’s most famous actors, Wagner Moura is known to international audiences for his performance as drug dealer Pablo Escobar in the series Narcos. The national audience, on the other hand, knows the actor from films such as Tropa de Elite, Ó Pai Ó, Carandiru and, more recently, Marighella.

Meet the other Hidden Agent cast members

On Netflix, the cast of The Hidden Agent also includes Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Dhanush (Maari), Alfre Woodard (Desperate Housewives), Callan Mulvey (Avengers: Endgame), Eme Ikwuakor (Inhumans), Robert Kazinsky ( True Blood), DeObia Oparei (Loki) and Shea Whigham (Fast & Furious).

Hidden Agent is now available on Netflix.