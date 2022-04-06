Meet The Cast Of “The Girl From Plainville” And Who They Play

Hulu’s new series, “The Girl From Plainville,” documents the notorious “texting suicide case” from Massachusetts.

Elle Fanning plays Michelle Carter and Colton Ryan appears as her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after encouraging Roy to commit suicide via text message.

Do you already know our Instagram account? follow us

Elle Fanning brings Michelle Carter to life in “The Girl from Plainville”

Hulu/John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Massachusetts teenager Michelle Carter met Conrad “Coco” Roy III in 2012 while they were both vacationing with their families in Florida.

The couple eventually started dating. However, they only met in person a few times before Roy’s suicide in 2014 and maintained their relationship through text messages.

In June 2017, Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after urging Roy to kill himself. She was sentenced to 15 months in prison in August of that year.

After a failed appeal, Carter began her sentence in February 2019 and was released in early January 2020 for good behavior.

“Dear Evan Hansen” actor Colton Ryan plays Conrad “Coco” Roy III

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Lynn St Denis

Conrad “Coco” Roy III committed suicide in July 2014 after his then-girlfriend, Michelle Carter, encouraged him to do so.

According to court documents and testimony cited by The New York Times, Roy lived in an abusive home and attempted suicide in 2012 after his parents’ divorce.

At the time of his death, Roy had acquired a sea captain’s license, following in the footsteps of his father, a maritime tugboatman. He was about to attend college, People magazine reported.

Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy, is played by Oscar nominee Chloë Sevigny.

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Sam Doran/SHNS

Conrad’s mother, Lynn Roy, worked in a psychiatric hospital. Her son was living with her at the time of her death. She has remarried since Carter’s incarceration.

Lynn has continued to support a bill named after her son, “Conrad’s Law,” which would criminalize forced suicide in Massachusetts with a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz appears in “The Girl from Plainville” as Conrad’s father, Conrad “Co” Roy II.

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Matt West/The Boston Herald

Co Roy II worked at his own marine towing and salvage company. He was training his son in the same business at the time of his death.

Roy supports “Conrad’s Law” along with his ex-wife. Speaking to People, he recently said: “I really don’t want to see anyone wrestling. I don’t want parents to have to go through this.”

“If the law exists, it could make someone think twice about causing someone else to take their own life, knowing that it is illegal,” he continued. “Maybe it could help save a life or a family, and it’s worth it.”

Carla Buono plays Michelle’s mother, Gail Carter.

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Lane Turner/The Boston Globe

Before her daughter’s court case, Gail Carter worked as a professional stager for real estate agents.

In a statement released in 2015, before Carter was found guilty, Gail and her husband said, “For everyone who doesn’t know our daughter, she is not the villain the media makes her out to be.”

“She is a calm, kind and understanding young woman. She tried immensely to help Roy in his battle with depression,” the statement stated. “We know that once all the facts are revealed, our daughter will be found not guilty.”

Kai Lennox is Michelle’s father, David Carter.

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Glenn Silva/Fairhaven Neighborhood News

David Carter worked as a sales manager at a forklift company before his daughter became involved in Conrad Roy’s death.

After Michelle’s guilty verdict, David Carter issued a public letter.

“I pray to God that you take into account that Michelle was a vulnerable and troubled teenager in an extremely difficult situation and she made a tragic mistake,” he wrote in a July 2017 letter to Judge Lawrence Moniz.

“I’m 100% sure he was just trying to do what was right in his mind for Conrad.”

“The Boys” actress Aya Cash plays Assistant District Attorney Katie Rayburn

Steve Dietl/Hulu; Faith Ninivaggi/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

Katie Rayburn served as an Assistant District Attorney in Massachusetts and successfully prosecuted the Michelle Carter case.

Rayburn set a legal precedent by showing that text messages and phone calls can cause a person’s death.

In 2017, Rayburn was appointed as a circuit judge for Region 1 of the Massachusetts District Court.

You can watch the trailer for “The Girl from Plainville” here:

NOW READ: The new Marvel series, “Moon Knight”, has already premiered on Disney Plus – meet the cast and the characters they play

ALSO READ: Oscar winner Troy Kotsur created the sign language for the Tusken Raiders from ‘Star Wars’

Discover more stories in Business Insider Mexico

Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TwitterLinkedIn and YouTube

NOW GO: