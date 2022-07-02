Meet the castle that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie dispute – Metro World News

After being struck by arrows during the filming of Mr and Mrs Smith in the year 2005, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt They starred in a long episode as a stable couple in the difficult environment of Hollywood.

They decided to live together they had children of their own (Shiloh and Vivienne) and adopted four children of different nationalities to complete a family with six children. Everything went within the eccentric world of the two celebrities, accustomed to the siege of cameras, red carpets and trips to exotic destinations.

Nevertheless, not everything was rosy inside the Pitt house, so with the passage of time, the large family began to show signs of deterioration until the moment of ending the coexistence. Brad and Angelina have divorced after a decade of life together and shared fortunes.

The Château Miraval is the center of the actors’ dispute (Agencies)

eccentric investments

Precisely the economic issue between the two millionaires is the topic that is being discussed on social networks, since it was recently known that the couple owns a medieval castle located in the south of France, specifically in the Provence region.

The actors bought the Chateau Miraval, a building built in the 13th century and whose construction was to carry out religious acts and rituals. Over time they converted the building into a cellar to store the wines produced in its surroundings, a sweet rosé wine now very well positioned in the market.

With the legal breakup of the couple in 2016, both had the agreement not to make any negotiations with the castle. It was learned that the “Once upon a time in Hollywood” actor had managed to agree with his ex-wife that neither would sell his part of the luxurious property, unless both agreed, Mdzol quoted.

In 2016 the couple announced their separation and divorce. (Agencies)

The reason for this careful treatment was that the place was special for both of them. They got married there in 2014, they had known him since they visited him during an edition of the Cannes festival. With their fortune, they rented the property and liked it so much that they ended up buying it.

Angelina broke the pact

It came to light that Angelina Jolie would have sold her share without consulting her ex-husband. The negotiation was finalized in October 2021 with the company ‘Tenute del Mondo’.

The lawyers of the “Maleficent” actress offered their point of view: “After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry.”

The Chateau Miraval is valued at $164 million. It is an authentic jewel, with a vineyard of about 30 hectares where grapes are grown with which they produce a very exclusive rosé varietal within the competitive world of wines. Pitt is upset and has taken legal action to prevent the new “business partner” from taking control of the wineries.

