Meet the celebrities noted for being “lovers of the alien”

The actor Ezra Miller is in the midst of controversy and not because of his role in “The Flash”. For a few months, the actor has had several problems with the law. This year alone, he has been accused of disturbing the public order, possession of firearms without a permit, harassment, having a woman and children kidnapped on his property and most recently, robbery.

Ezra Miller has become a headache for the police. Warner Bros (Clay Enos)

It transpired that the young actor is accused of trespassing on private property and having committed an alcohol theft in said house, while the owners were not there.

According to the authorities, the events occurred on May 1 in Stamford, but were recently revealed. According to the statement, Ezra entered the property and stole several bottles of alcohol, as seen in the images of the security cameras.

Due to the above, he has been summoned to appear on September 26 before the state court, so that he can answer about the facts.

But Ezra isn’t the only celebrity to be accused of committing a robbery. Despite having great salaries, there have been several celebrities identified as being “lovers of others.”

They were not good years for Lindsay. It was only news for his parties, excesses, for owing taxes, breaking relations with his family and for his admission to rehabilitation. Later a new accusation arrived, he was pointed out having stolen a necklace.

It is noted that Lindsay Lohan had a past of a lot of partying. Instagram

It was February 2011 and Lindsay monopolized media attention after being exhibited as the intellectual author of the robbery of a jewel in Venice, California, committed a month earlier.

Between tell me and diretes, The video of the jewelry security cameras was leaked where the actress and singer was seen taking said necklace valued at $2,500.

Finally, Lohan appeared and in her defense she assured that she had indeed taken the necklace, but on loan. To avoid going to jail, he had to return the jewel and pay $20,000.

Today she is a star and currently one of the favorites of the public and the press, together with her current partner, the musician Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox was in tears when she was arrested for stealing makeup. AFP (ANGELA WEISS/AFP)

In their teens, Megan Fox stole makeup from Walmart store. The actress herself revealed her “anecdote”, confessing that she, being very young, entered a store in Florida and stole a lipstick from the Olsen twins’ brand.

“They took me to court and I had two options: I took the second one, which wasn’t really a punishment and I did enchanted, I had to wrap Christmas presents. The second option was that they were going to make me wear a sign that said I had shoplifted at Walmart and I had to stand with it outside the store for three days. In both situations, part of the punishment was to be left without the possibility of re-entering the stores, ”he revealed in an interview with Express.

In addition, he commented that When she was arrested, she began to cry and promised never to steal again in her life.

It was during a visit to the gas station, in 2007, that Britney Spears He got out of his car to enter a store. Inside her, she bought some gum that she paid for to the clerk. After leaving the establishment, she returned and took a lighter that did not pay!

From Britney Spears there is always news, although now not so positive. AFP (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP)

Realizing that there were security cameras inside, the singer turned around and confessed her crime: “Oh, I’ve stolen something, how bad I am! And without further ado, she came out with the lighter in her hand, got into her car and returned home.

In 2014 Justin Bieber was accused of having committed the theft of a cell phone. According to the TMZ portal, a girl accused the singer of having removed her mobile phone from a lady’s bag.

The artist seems to have matured, although many doubt it. Instagram.

As he related, they were all in some golf courses and apparently the lady had taken advantage of the fact that Justin was at the club to take some pictures of him, paparazzi style. For this reason, Bieber took the cell phone to see if he had indeed photographed him while playing.

More recently, in 2019, while traveling with his now wife Hailey, he was stopped by the police, who asked him to get out of his car. After continuing with the instructions, the officer questioned him if the tennis shoes he was wearing had just been stolen, since they still had the plastic straps.

Justin clarified that this was the model, which turned out to be nothing more and nothing less than the Nike x Off-White Air Max 90 Desert Ore, designed by Virgil Abloh. Finally, everything remained as anecdote.

We cannot talk about celebrities accused of theft without mentioning Winona Ryderwho caused a great scandal in 2001, when he was accused of having committed a robbery at the Saks Fifth Avenue store in the Beverly Hills neighborhood.

Winona Ryder had a really bad time for shoplifting. AFP (Paul Schiraldi)

The actress fell into disgrace, as the images from the security cameras were leaked and videos circulated in the press and on the Internet of how she had taken the clothes and left the establishment without having paid for them. In addition, she was seen as she was later intercepted by store cops and taken to the Saks back office.

She argued that it had been an impulse, while her lawyers tried to smooth over the situation by diagnosing her with kleptomania problems. After a trial was opened against her, she settled.

Winona was sentenced to three years probation, 480 hours of community service, $20,000 bail, and therapy to treat her impulsive condition.