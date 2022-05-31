Meet the classic that achieved the admiration of Leo DiCaprio

Leo DiCaprio, ladies and gentlemen. The talented actor of dramas, comedies and action is an avowed fan of automotive culture. On a shoot, a General Motors classic caught his eye. Next, we delve into a history of cinema, cameras and classic cars.

May 30, 2022 2:11 p.m.

Born in the sunny The Angels, California, Leonardo Dicaprio He has developed an eclectic career, with changing roles in his interpretation: from drama to comedy, and from comedy to action.

Since his appearance inWho does Gilbert Grape love?”, Leo has not stopped “being” on the billboards. Let’s name some titles to have a certain reference of his brand: “Catch Me If You Can”, “Gangs of New York”, “Django Unchained”, “Titanic”, “Blood Diamond”, “Don`t Look Up”.

The prizes for DiCaprio are a usual issue. Less, they will know, the Oscar award which was quite elusive to the palms of Leo, since he was just awarded one of them in 2016. The role that allowed him the statuette was the leading role in “the revenant”.

In tork we are lovers of the conjunctions between cinema and automotive culture. And today we want to tell you the story of a special car. The shootings and period films have a peculiar touch, since they force you to rent period furniture, be it costumes, be it weapons, be it sabers, be it cars.

Today we are going to stop at a special movie. Is about “Catch me if you can”, translated as “Catch Me If You Can”. Its director, Steven Spielberg, was precise with the details of the setting of the plot. Released in 2002 but “shot” in the world of the 1960s, this film that has DiCaprio Already Tom Hanks as protagonists, portrays the life of the hustler swindler Fran Abagnale Jr..

As you can imagine, a story set in those years, with the idiosyncrasies of the United States, “needed” a car to match. And indeed he had. The chosen one was Chevrolet Chevelle Malibufactory dated in 1964 and full in red. This specimen is an icon of the General Motors: elegant and aggressive at the same time, spacious, with leather seats. Color fact: after the premiere of the film, even toys from the Chevelle Malibureplica of cameated in filming.

The chevelle malibu called the attention of DiCaprio and his consequent admiration. Leo is a declared fan of automotive culture. He is knowledgeable about brands, cars and features, so much so that he even has a personal collection.

Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, dated 1964, from “Catch Me If You Can”.

Replica version of the Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu, from “Catch me if you can”.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this copy of General Motors?