Meet the films that marked his career

Amber Heard She has withdrawn from public life after her personal and judicial conflict with her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The actress has taken refuge and it is not known how long it will take her to recover from that episode in her life. The truth is that, until now, she has worked in many films of all genres and some of them marked her career.

His beginnings were in indie and horror cinema. He then came to the world of superheroes. Amber Heard She has been active since 2004, having debuted in the movie ‘Friday night lights’ and found her way through horror films and independent works. Next, we show you the films that were key in her career.

1. ‘Locked up’ (2010)

This movie was created by the genius behind the ‘Halloween’ saga. It tells the story of Kristen, a young woman locked up in a psychiatric hospital. So far, fans highlight the performance of the American actress.

2. ‘Diary of a seducer’ (2011)

Possibly the most controversial role for Amber Heardsince it was on this shoot that he met the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, whom he would later marry and end up on trial.

3. ‘London Fields’ (2018)

Nicola Six, an irresistible femme fatale, has a premonition that she is going to be murdered. In this movie she also shared the screen with Jhonny Depp.

4. ‘Aquaman’ (2018)

In this hilarious action movie, heard gave life to Mera, Aquaman’s sentimental and adventure partner. Unmissable movie for DC fans.

According to international media reports, Amber Heard is living on the island of Mallorca, Spain, under a new identity, along with her little daughter, Oonaght Paige, whom she had as a surrogate. Mind you, he wouldn’t be enjoying a simple life. In this house he would have all the comforts and luxuries of a summer house.

