Meet the first poster and the release date of the live action of “The Little Mermaid”

The little Mermaid has become one of the characters in Disney most iconic of the millionaire franchise, which has become the subject of criticism after they chose Halle Bailey as the protagonist of the live action of said film. This in attention to the fact that some fans hinted at her racist ideals by ensuring that the original “Ariel“It had to be white just like in the animated version.

However, many black girls were happy to see one of their favorite characters with features similar to them, achieving the identification that for many years was segregated from the white community, for which the Halle Bailey shared a clip a few weeks ago in which you can see different little girls excited for the first trailer for the live action of “The Little Mermaid”.

Although on this occasion, what the beautiful singer-songwriter posted on her social networks ended up generating more controversy, because despite all the criticism and rumors that the film would possibly only be released on Disney Plus, the truth is that thanks to the talented actress we already know the first Official poster of the live action of “The Little Mermaid”in which it is pointed out that the film will indeed reach theaters!

“Words cannot describe how immensely honored I am to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023,” reads the caption. photo shared by Halle Bailey.

This is the official poster of the live action of “The Little Mermaid”

In the official movie posterwe can see the beauty Halle Bailey sitting on a stone looking towards the surface, which takes us back to the original image of Ariel wanting to be part of the human world where fire and dance attract her attention, although it is love that makes her try her luck in a territory which is unknown to her. After which he goes in search of Ursula, a sea witch who grants him the ability to walk in exchange for her voice, which she uses to confuse Prince Eric, who almost falls into her trap and marries her. she.

However, thanks to the intervention of the marine friends of “The little Mermaid”she manages to unmask the witch of the sea, who thanks to her spells had pretended to be a beautiful maiden who through the voice of her own Ariel ended up hypnotizing the prince.

Which makes many look forward to this film, which promises to mix fiction with animation, where some of the most anticipated characters are the iconic friends of “The little Mermaid”such as the crab Sebastián and the tender Flounder, of whom an alleged sketch was revealed in recent days, which was denied by several entertainment pages, which affirmed that the design was the work of an artist who was a fan of the film .

In any case, now it is only a fact the release date of the live action of “The Little Mermaid”which, according to the official posterwill be released on May 26, the date on which the film is expected to hit the big screen, where other films have been shown. live actions of the movies of the Disney princesses, such as “Cinderella” and “Beauty and the Beast,” starring Emma Watson.

