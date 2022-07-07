Meet the first set of images of Amsterdam, the new film by David O. Russell

Today the first images of the filmmaker’s new film have finally been released David O Russell after directing “Joy” in 2015, with one of his usual protagonists, Jennifer Lawrence.

amsterdam is the title of this new production, also written and co-produced by the director, which is set in the 1930s and has a long list of well-known actors.

The story, which is told as a comedy and romantic crime, follows three close friends who are involved in one of the most scandalous secret plots in American history, a story that is not based on real events and starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washingtonwho after starring in Spike Lee’s “BlacKKKnsman”, we saw in Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”.

In Latin America the film will be released on November 3. “Amsterdam” is a project that has been released since 2020, although the title was unknown, which was revealed at the last April edition of CinemaCon. Its shooting was postponed due to the pandemic and it was finally possible to carry out last year with the cinematography of the award-winning Mexican photographer Emmanuel Lubezki, the montage by Jay Cassidy (“An Inconvenient Truth”, “Silver Linings Playbook”, “American Hustle ”, “Into the Wild”) and the music of the Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir (“Joker”).

The first released poster basically highlights the names of its long cast, which also includes: Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, singer Taylor Swift, Andrea Riseborough and special appearances by Robert De Niro and Rami Malek. Several of them manage to come out in the first teaser trailer.

It has taken seven years to learn about a new production of O. Russell, something that for many would be related to the series of incidents with several actors due to their mistreatment on the set, where names like Amy Adams, Lily Tomlin and George came out. Clooney, and the accusation of harassment of his transgender niece that was privately resolved in court.

While the film arrives in theaters, we invite you to see this first set of images:





