Meet the five hair trends imposed at Coachella 2022

Pop, rock, indie and electronic music: Artists such as Anitta, Billie Eilish, The Weekend and Harry Styles were part of those in charge of offering a show at the level of other editions in the latest version of Coachella, which was held on the 15th of April.

Although it started as an ultra underground music festival, Coachella has evolved into more than just a music festival.

With more than 125,000 attendees every day and one of the most powerful audiences through the networks, Coachella undoubtedly attracts crowds, being the perfect instance for celebrities from all over the world to show off their best looks and for fashion lovers to find inspiration. .

Year after year celebrities and influencers do not miss this opportunity to show off their best outfits and share it with their followers on all their social networks.

This is the case of Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Alessandra Ambrosio, Emma Chamberlain, among other attendees who surprised their followers in Indio, California, with clothes, makeup and hairstyles that will take them all over the world.

Here are 5 hair trends curated by K18 Hair, the hair revolution, that marked the festival and that we will start to see on the streets in the coming months:

one.- Back to natural hair: Unlike other years where we have seen artificial colors take over social media, for this version of Coachella attendees opted for more natural colors.

Paris Hilton, Zoey Deutch, Sara Sampaio and Lele Pons proved that natural hair, with proper care, can look just as amazing as a fantasy color.

2.- Ponytails: The ponytail is one of the most versatile and comfortable hairstyles out there. With minor adjustments, this hairstyle can be worn for almost any occasion. That is why this time many Coachella attendees opted for this look, yes, adding small braids to the side to give it a more youthful and fun touch.

3.- Come back of the braids: It is one of the most universal and traditional hairstyles in all of history. It dates from 3500 BC and has served to symbolize status, religion and cultural identity in different communities. Braids have been reinvented over the years and for this version of the festival short braids were worn close to the head.

To give it a more festive touch, the attendees chose to apply glitter and colored ribbons as decoration.

4.- Cachitos or tails: One of the hairstyles that will return with all this 2022 will be pigtails. Attendees like Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton and Chloe Cherry, were part of the celebrities who opted for this trend. This hairstyle gives volume and keeps the face free of hair that can get in the way in this type of event. The key to a well-achieved look is that the pigtails are high enough to give the feeling of a more stylized face.

5.- Color highlights: Although natural tones were the protagonists of the festival, some celebrities chose to add a touch of color with small locks of fantasy colors.

The pink and aqua green color were the ones that stood out the most, the Brazilian model, Alessandra Ambrossio was one of the attendees who successfully led this trend

