Meet the floating house in which they assure Raphy Pina will escape

Raphy Pina, the husband of the renowned singer Natti Nathasha, continues to give something to talk about. Now it is presumed that the also musical producer you are planning to flee the United States without awaiting judgment from the authorities.

The producer is accused of having lied to the authorities about his income in 2019, a crime for which they could receive up to 20 years in prison.

According to the program ‘Gossip No Like’, Pina is planning to escape from the United States and They also ensure that the authorities are aware of the plans.

The producer’s great getaway could be done from his houseboat, which he has boasted of on some occasions and which was also discussed in the program hosted by Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani.

Pina and Natti Nathasha’s yacht is a Schaefer 770 Fly and is known as the “Pinarazzi”. The music producer is said to have bought this luxurious yacht in 2020 for $14 million.

Like all celebrity yachts, this one has all the necessary luxuries, looking more like a mansion in any of the most exclusive areas of California or New York.

Among the amenities that the Pinarazzi has are the kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, four cabins, five bathrooms, bar, Jacuzzi, spa area and barbecue area.

Currently Pina has a house sentence for jail, so he is in his big mansion and is watched with an electronic shackle of which he is not ashamed.

He and Natti Natasha have shown on different occasions that the accused stays taking care of Isabellethe little daughter they have together.

You may also like:

– Natti Natasha’s fiancé, Raphy Pina, is not ashamed of his electronic shackle

– Raphy Pina: reveal photos of the “hidden room” where he kept his weapons illegally

– This is how Raphy Pina sang birthday to one of his children after having tested positive for covid-19