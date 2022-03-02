Meet the gallants of the remake of “Until silver us part”

Actors Gregorio Pernia, Fabian Rios and Sebastian Martinez they will be together in the telenovela “Until money do us part”A production of RCN Television for Telemundo, whose filming was already confirmed by the network.

The soap opera that was written by Fernando Gaitan, Lina Maria Uribe and Andres Burgos and was produced by RCN Television in the years 2006 and 2007, will tell us the story of Rafael Mendez (Sebastian Martinez), a humble young man who makes a living selling a little of everything. One day he is driving his dilapidated car and, crashing into a luxurious car, he meets Alejandra Maldonado (Carmen Villalobos), a stunning woman who changes his life completely.

Sebastian Martinez, He is one of the leading men in this story, these days he posted a fun video on his Instagram in which the whole team, including him, is seen posing and dancing. In the post he wrote “Officially the joy of this combo starts !!”, a publication that reached 75 thousand likes and that has more than 700 comments in which they wish him luck and congratulate the sexy actor.

Meet the video published by Sebastián Martínez about the beginning of recordings

Gregorio Pernia will be the one who plays the role of antagonist in the remake of the telenovela, the actor will play the role of Luciano Valenzuela who is about to marry Alejandra, who sees him as her prince charming.

The actor’s sensuality is seen for miles on his Instagram, which exceeds 6 million followers. In the social network they always fill him with compliments, especially when he appears dancing, there he recently published a clip in which he is seen in the skin of the new character of “Until silver separates us”, with images where he is seen In a swimming pool, in a suit and with the soap opera’s clapperboard, the actor writes: “God bless this project and all of us who are part of it, #thank you, beautiful love, for always being present.”

Fabian Rios, For his part, he will play “The Dandy” a flirtatious consultant, who uses flattery as a sales method, and whom very few women have resisted.

The actor had to travel for the recordings, which meant that he had to be separated from his family for a while. For this reason, he published an image that broke more than one heart, in which he is seen saying goodbye to his son, a publication in which he wrote “I love you with my soul, my son, until our next champion meeting.” This image fell in love with more than one person and reached 20 thousand likes and dozens of loving comments for the actor and his family.