Meet the globetrotter who has been traveling for almost a decade

(CNN) — Tom Grond went around the world in December 2012 and, almost a decade later, he is still traveling.



This Dutch blogger, who used to work for the Dutch government, now describes himself as a nomad and says he has no plans to return to his old life.

Grond has traveled to some 130 different countries, including Syria, Jordan, Colombia and Burkina Faso, once taking 58 flights in a year.

Before embarking on his current trip, he had saved enough money to sustain a life of non-stop travel for about three years, and he set a budget of $30 a day.

Like many backpackers, Grond, known as “Traveltomtom”, stayed in hostels and lived as frugally as possible to keep costs down.

“People take it for granted that you must come from a rich family,” he says. “Yes, I am very privileged. I am from the Netherlands, so I have a good passport.”

“And I’ve saved a lot of money to travel. But I just lived on a budget. That’s what really kept me traveling for so many years.”

nomadic lifestyle

As social media began to evolve in the 2010s, and platforms like Instagram gained traction, Grond realized he could make money writing and posting about his adventures around the world.

“I was already traveling and posting photos of cool places anyway,” he notes.

Grond opened an Instagram account in 2014 and quickly built up a significant following, amassing over 30,000 in a relatively short time.

Back then, while travel blogging wasn’t a new phenomenon, “travel influencers,” who make a living sharing their globetrotting experiences on social media and in personal blogs or vlogs, were gaining in importance.

As a result, Grond found himself approached by hotels and organizations offering free stays and experiences in exchange for promotion.

“I couldn’t believe my luck,” he admits. “At first I loved it. People recognized me, which is really cool.”

But Grond began to struggle with the pressure of constantly having to produce content for social media and found that this particular lifestyle was not sustainable for him.

In 2016 he launched his Traveltomtom blog, where he shares updates on his adventures around the world, and is now able to finance much of his travel through the income he generates.

“Blogging is the secret to being a full-time nomad [para mí] really,” she admits. “I’m super happy.”

However, he still uses Instagram, as well as TikTok, to post about his travels, and has around 300,000 combined followers on the platforms.

This ultimately means that he has evolved from a backpacker to what he describes as a “mid-range traveler,” and that his days of staying in cramped dorms are behind him.

“I did it for three or four years, probably, and loved it,” he says. “You meet a lot of interesting people, you get inspired by other travellers.”

“It’s a great way to explore countries. Amazing adventures. I miss those days. But I don’t want to sleep in a hostel anymore.”

non stop goodbyes

His accommodations may be fancier now, but Grond says his approach to travel hasn’t really changed.

“I still want to explore and meet the local people and see what their life is like,” he says. “Without this passion, I would have stopped doing this a long time ago.”

Of course, it’s not just the social media landscape that has changed while Grond has been on the road. The global pandemic brought the world to a standstill in 2020, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused even more uncertainty about international travel.

But while restrictions forced him to stay in one place for more than a few weeks, Grond jumped on a plane as soon as he could, traveling to places like Mexico and Turkey, where Covid-19 restrictions were less strict.

Although he is committed to the nomadic lifestyle, Grond notes that one of the downsides of being constantly on the go is that relationships can be difficult, admitting that he has become more aware of this as he has aged.

“It’s impossible to maintain a relationship,” he says. “Sure, nowadays the whole world is at your fingertips with WhatsApp and social networks, but I move to a new place every two weeks, sometimes every two days.”

“It can be hard if you meet someone you like to hang out with. Basically, you’re always saying goodbye. Every few days I say goodbye to people. It’s been a struggle.”

And while he’s had mostly positive experiences during his travels, there have been a few hiccups along the way.

Grond says he was recently detained by immigration police in Gabon, a country on the west coast of Africa, due to a misunderstanding, and the experience made him more aware of how far away he is from loved ones.

However, he stresses that the positives far outweigh the negatives, and that he is constantly in touch with his family and friends back home, as well as with those he has made on his travels.

“I don’t have time to miss people,” he says.

change perception

Of the many places he has been, Grond says it was Syria that impacted him the most.

Although travel to the country is currently discouraged due to the ongoing conflict, he was able to visit in 2019 after finding a travel agency that was willing to arrange a visa and take him on a visit.

“It was a very expensive trip,” he explains. “I had to pay for security and all sorts of things, but it was all worth it. Some of the cities were completely destroyed.

“There was nothing left but a couple of buildings. Everything was completely in ruins. But to see the determination and confidence that the townspeople we met still had was insane.”

“They had nothing left, but they were determined to rebuild their lives and were confident that everything would return to normal. It was a journey that definitely shaped me in many ways.”

Following his visit to Syria, Grond traveled to Pakistan and Iraq, and was struck by the reaction his online posts garnered from those with preconceived ideas about these particular destinations.

Although he had already been traveling for seven years, it was then that he decided that he wanted to visit every country in the world.

“It’s really cool to go to these places and change perceptions,” he explains. “That inspired me a lot. I wanted to go everywhere to show people what it’s really like in these places.”

But Grond is in no hurry to complete this particular challenge. In fact, he plans to take his time, and is discouraged when he comes across other travelers who seem to be speeding around the world to cross countries off his wish list.

“I let go of that rush of life in terms of getting a degree, getting a job, having a career and having a family,” he says.

continuing adventures

“But when I see all those people online trying to visit every country in the world, it seems like it becomes just a number. [para ellos]. Each person asks ‘how many countries have you been to?’ I don’t want to be part of a race again.”

He says he has been to at least 71 of the nearly 130 countries he has traveled to more than once, and often returns to destinations he holds dear.

“I have been to Pakistan four times,” he says. “I went to Thailand 17 times and I go to Turkey a couple of times a year. I love Istanbul.”

Grond tries not to plan too far in advance and often has no idea where he is going to stay, or where he will be in a week or so. He is currently in Panama, but in the next few days he will fly to Bogotá and then move on to Paraguay.

“The rough plan is to spend a couple of weeks in South America, and a little time in Central America. Then I’ll go see my family.” [en Países Bajos]”.

He will also be heading to West Africa in the coming months, planning to spend eight weeks traveling to places like Senegal, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Ghana, as well as Equatorial Guinea.

“I am very excited to return to Africa,” he says. “It’s been a very, very interesting part of my travels over the last two years.

“People always ask me when I’m coming home. But I don’t have a home, and I don’t know when I’m going to stop traveling.”

Grond will officially celebrate a decade of traveling in December, so will he commemorate that day in any special way?

“I haven’t thought about it,” he says. “I don’t even know where I’m going to be staying in the next few days. I’ll soon be over 3,333 days of continuous travel. In fact, it may already be over. I’m not too sure. But it’s still a great number.”