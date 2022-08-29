Meet the highest paid actors in Hollywood so far in 2022
A new report reveals the earnings of the most popular actors in the industry and shows the great disparity compared to women.
In the post-pandemic framework, Hollywood started up again and even faster than ever, taking up old productions and creating some others.
The cinema has returned to the ring with different deliveries and making its protagonists pocket large amounts of money raised with the most popular films of the moment.
In a new report published by Variety, the list of actors and actresses who earn the best earnings from each project they are involved in has been revealed.
the best paid
Names like Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Brad Pitt, Dwayne Johnson, among others, resonate in the list, in addition to showing the great disparity between men and women in the industry, since no actress appears among the top ten positions.
The actor at the top of the list is Tom Cruise, who will make $100 million or more from Top Gun: Maverick, between royalties, ticket sales, his salary and streaming platform revenue. The film, which premiered on May 27, broke records worldwide, becoming Paramount’s highest-grossing film after recording $1.4 billion at the box office.
He is followed by Will Smith, who for his next thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, which is scheduled to be released in 2023, Emancipation, earns US $ 35 million per contract.
Behind the actor of The Pursuit of Happiness, is Leonardo DiCaprio who will receive US $ 30 million from Apple to team up again with Martin Scorsese in the classic drama The assassins of the flower moon. Apparently Apple is making large investments for its own streaming platform, as Brad Pitt matches DiCaprio with the same amount to participate in a Formula 1 drama that is still in planning under the direction of Joseph Kosinski, the same mind behind Top Gun: Maverick.
Other names in the top ten are Dwayne Johnson for Black Adam with $22.5 million, then Will Ferrell for Spirited with $20 million and Joaquin Phoenix matching his predecessor for the Joker sequel, of which the actor was slow to accept.
Margot Robbie, the highest paid woman
As the list indicates, the interpreter of Harley Quinn in the Suicide Squad films, Margot Robbie, is the highest paid woman in Hollywood. Coming in at number 17, the Australian will earn US$12.5 million in her role as Barbie, which is directed by Greta Gerwig.