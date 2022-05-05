Meet the hotel in Cancun that Adamari López recently visited

The host Adamari Lopez He has undoubtedly taken this year to travel and enjoy wonderful places, which he does not stop showing off on social networks.

Recently López traveled to Cancún, Mexico, for work reasons; However, this did not prevent her from proudly sharing the luxuries she was able to enjoy at the hotel where she was staying during her photo shoot.

The ex-partner of Luis Fonsi and Toni Costa shared a video on Facebook showing all the details that is in his room, which could be considered as a small apartment.

The tour begins in a large space where there is a large bed for her, television and access to a small terrace with a view of the sea. On this terrace there are also chairs and a small bed where the presenter can sunbathe.

On the terraces of each room is there a small private pool.

This residence also has a living room with windows that overlook the hotel’s large pool, in that same space there is a small kitchen with everything you need to cook. López says that it is the ideal place to spend several days with the family.

One of the most attractive luxuries is found in the bathroom, which has a double sink, Jacuzzi and two showers, one of which is roofless so guests can bathe outdoors.

