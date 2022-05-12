Meet the house in Los Angeles that Emily Ratajkowski put up for sale

Actress, model and businesswoman Emily Ratajkowski has decided to put her Los Angeles home up for sale, Calif. Said property entered the real estate market with a price of $2.2 million dollars.

Ratajkowski bought this property in 2018, by that time paid $2 million dollars so the price did not rise much in these four years.

This house is specifically located in the Elysian Heights neighborhood in Echo Park, The Angels. Its location means that one of the main characteristics of the place is the nature that surrounds it.

Property is not too spacious / The Grosby Group

the main house it has an extension of 1,952 square feet distributed in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, garage with capacity for two vehicles, terrace and other amenities.

In addition to the main house there is another small house with two more rooms And a bathroom. According to some media, one of these rooms can be used as a recording studio, gym or other space according to the interests of the new owner.

All the property is quite simple although the supermodel managed to decorate it very stylishly, making it quite an eye-catcher. It can’t be compared to other stars’ grand mansions, but that may be why she put this home up for sale to buy another.

The exterior of the house is undoubtedly the most attractive and It’s not just because of the big trees. Outside there are also green areas to relax in the open air with a terrace and a Jacuzzi.

You may also like:

– Khloé Kardashian was surprised with the luxuries that Kris Jenner has in her new mansion

– American youtuber Meghan Rienks shows off her new apartment

– Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez visited another property in Bel Air