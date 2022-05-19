Meet the house in Malibu that Emma Stone is selling

In recent years Emma Stone has become one of the best actresses in cinemaAn example being her work in the musical ‘La La Land’ which made her the winner of an Oscar for Best Actress.

It was recently reported that Stone had decided to buy a mansion in Austin, Texas, for which he paid between $7 million and $8 million. He has now listed a house in Malibu, California for $4.3 million.

Stone bought this simple house in 2018 after paying $3.25 millionso he intends to receive a large profit after four years.

The property has large windows that allow natural light to enter / The Grosby Group

Although the property is not exactly luxurious, it does have all the necessary amenities and is in very good condition. thanks to a series of renovations made by the previous owners to Stone. It should be noted that the construction of the house dates back to 1958.

The property it has an extension of 1,764 square feet distributed in three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and a room that can be converted into an office or game room according to the needs of the new owner. The house also has a covered terrace and a garage with capacity for two vehicles.

Master bedroom has direct access to the outside / The Grosby Group

Although the main room is not very large, it does have enough space for what is necessary. Its main feature is a large glass door through which you have access to the outside of the house.

The outside It does not have extensive green areas or a swimming pool.but it does have a nice terrace where you can enjoy time outdoors.

Exterior is nice but not very spacious / The Grosby Group

Stone’s new mansion in Austin, Texas, it has an extension of 4,498 square feet distributed in four bedrooms, three bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen and other amenities. To date, further details of the property are unknown.

Stone was also renewed to make the second part of ‘Cruella’, a character that made her be nominated for several awards in the most recent season. The second part of the film was achieved after several conversations between Disney and the actress.

