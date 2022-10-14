Meet the house that Zendaya bought for her dad

the renowned actress Zendaya has spent $1.9 million on a house in West HillsLos Angeles, California, as a gift to his father Kazembe Ajamu Coleman.

This new residence it was built in the 90s and is kept in perfect conditionthis thanks to the renovations made by its previous owner in recent years.

According to ‘Dirt.com’, the last time this house was sold was in 2008 for $1.1 million dollars, which means that the place increased $8 million in value in the last 14 years.

the main house It has an area of ​​3,391 square feet distributed over two floors. with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, foyer, main room, living room, office, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities.

Inside the house, several details stand out such as hardwood floors, double height ceilings in the hall, French doors, fireplaces and more.

The father of Zendaya will enjoy a kitchen that stands out for its dark brown cabinets and white quartz countertops. It also has a central island that serves as a breakfast nook and is equipped with high-end appliances.

Outside there is much more. Highlights include green areas, a swimming pool, terrace, bar, bonfire and many other spaces for Kazembe Ajamu Coleman to enjoy with her Hollywood star daughter.

During her years of career, the 26-year-old actress has managed to buy properties in Encino, Northridge and New York. Even at the beginning of this year it was said that She and her boyfriend, fellow actor Tom Holland, had bought a mansion in Kingston, England.but this information was later denied.

