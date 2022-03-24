Meet the imposing mansion of Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico

Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer, has recently announced his retirement from music and today we will show you what the luxurious mansion in which he will spend the rest of his days is like. Various sectors of critics consider him the King of Reggaeton, for being one of the pioneers of the birth of the genre during the 1990s and being the second to have popularized it in Latin America and the rest of the world. He is also established as one of the most respected and influential artists on the Latin urban circuit.

The artist was recognized by the American magazine “Time” as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2006 while the cable news network CNN also named him one of the “Most important and influential Hispanics in the world” in 2009. In total, four of his studio albums have topped the “Top Latin Albums” list. daddy yankee he has sold around 30 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. His album “Barrio Fino” made history when it became the best-selling Latin music album of the 2000s. Because of this, it is not surprising that the producer owns a luxurious mansion in Puerto Rico.

The Mansion it is located more specifically in Luquillo and was decorated by the designer Fernando Rodríguez. Thus, the house is adorned with various elements alluding to Puerto Rico and the career of daddy yankee who in 2021, was decorated by “Billboard” with the “Hall of Fame” award, thus being the first Latino urban artist to be part of that select group, made up of those who are awarded for their career in music and for generating cultural changes throughout the world.

That same year, Yankee was included by “Rolling Stone” magazine in the list of “500 best albums of all time” for “Barrio Fino”, ranking at number 473, and in the list of “500 best songs of all time” for ” Gasolina”, at number 50. The artist has received various awards, including seven Latin Grammy Awards and twenty-eight Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Image: AS USA

The Mansion withdrawal of daddy yankee It has various sleeping rooms, a hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, game room and trophy room, among other rooms. The kitchen is open and stands out for its central island. Towards the outside of the property you can see extensive green areas, a terrace, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a personalized pool house and a volleyball court.



