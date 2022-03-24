Meet the imposing mansion of Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico

James 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 58 Views

Daddy Yankee, Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer, has recently announced his retirement from music and today we will show you what the luxurious mansion in which he will spend the rest of his days is like. Various sectors of critics consider him the King of Reggaeton, for being one of the pioneers of the birth of the genre during the 1990s and being the second to have popularized it in Latin America and the rest of the world. He is also established as one of the most respected and influential artists on the Latin urban circuit.

The artist was recognized by the American magazine “Time” as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2006 while the cable news network CNN also named him one of the “Most important and influential Hispanics in the world” in 2009. In total, four of his studio albums have topped the “Top Latin Albums” list. daddy yankee he has sold around 30 million records, making him one of the best-selling Latin music artists. His album “Barrio Fino” made history when it became the best-selling Latin music album of the 2000s. Because of this, it is not surprising that the producer owns a luxurious mansion in Puerto Rico.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Rege-Jean Page turned down a lot of money for being in The Bridgertons 2

Next Friday lands on our screens the second (and long-awaited) season of ‘The Bridgertons’, the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved