Meet the jungle mansion that Cara Delevingne sold in the midst of her health problems

Cara Delevingne said goodbye to the jungle mansion she had with her sister.

the english model Cara Delevingne24 years old and who in recent days has caused great concern about your healthdecided in recent days to part with the mansion he bought, along with his sister Poppyin the area of hollywood hillsin California.

The property, for which the sisters paid him, in 2017, $2 million dollars to Jared Leto, was sold, on September 5, in $3.4 million dollars. The new owner is the singer Usher.

The considerable increase in its price was not only due to natural inflation, but also due to renovations carried out by the Delevingne sisters during their five-year stay.

The house, which was built in 1955 and is distributed over two floors, was redecorated inside by the architect Nicolo Bini to the taste of the then owners, who showed off the final result to the specialized magazine Architectural Digest. It looked like a real jungle.

According to the technical sheet, released by various media specialized in the sale of real estate, the house has an extension of 4,021 square feetwith four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

It also has a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a bar, a games room, a television room, a recording studio, balconies, a laundry room, a garage for a vehicle, among other rooms.

The games room-bar is a space full of peace and harmony (The Grosby Group)

The kitchen is semi-open and quite spacious. It is equipped with white cabinets, high-end appliances and a central island that works to prepare food, but also as a breakfast area for three people.

The kitchen decoration is very dull and simple compared to the green of your dining room (The Grosby Group)

The master bedroom, which stands out for its wall painted with palm trees and toucans, has more than enough space for a large bed and a living room. It also has a balcony, a large dressing room and a bathroom with a double vanity, a toilet, a walk-in shower and a bathtub.

The sisters decided to give their house a jungle touch and the bedroom was no exception (The Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 0.29 acresthe residence has a terrace area, with a swimming pool with its respective spa area, with a jacuzzi, with a barbecue area, with a bonfire, with fountains, among other amenities.

The exterior of the house is simply spectacular and very welcoming (The Grosby Group)

To see more images of Usher’s new home, click here.

