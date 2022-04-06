Meet the Ledger Nano S Plus, the new Bitcoin wallet that sells for USD 79

This article contains referral links. Know more.

Ledger’s Nano S Plus hardware wallet officially went on sale this week. It is a device that, in addition to storing cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC), accommodates non-fungible tokens (NFT). The wallet hits the market after four months of being announced.

The Ledger wallet, which is very similar in design to previous versions, has an average cost of USD 79 on the Ledger marketplace. Something curious is that trades at almost 50% below its predecessorthe Nano X, which is priced at $149, on average.

The team it has the capacity to store about 5,500 cryptocurrencies. In addition to BTC, there are the other well-known ones, such as ether (ETH) and litecoin (LTC), along with some stable coins (stablecoin) such as Tether (USDT). There is also room for other not so well known currencies, but they have a presence in the market.

In any case, this is not something so new. It must be remembered that the Nano X can also store that amount of cryptocurrency. So, the difference is with the Nano S, the hardware wallet launched in 2016 and which was the first device created by Ledger, which has a smaller capacity.

The Nano S Plus wallet is on sale now and is priced at $79. Source: Ledger.

According to the manufacturing company, the new Nano S Plus device allows you to secure and explore the Web3. It supports decentralized finance (DeFi) and, as said, NFTs.

With the device, transactions executed in non-fungible tokens can be sent and signed “with full transparency” through Ledger Live, which is the asset manager that is installed on desktop computers, where you can buy and exchange digital assets, among other functions.

According to the company, the security of cryptocurrencies and digital collectibles is guaranteed with this new device. The cold wallet has a CC EAL5+ certified chip, which keeps private keys offline and out of reach of hackers, In the company’s words.

What are your specifications?

It is a small device, which fits in the palm of your hand and can be stored in any safe place. Its dimension is 62.39 x 17.40 centimeters. It also has about 8.24 millimeters thick and 21g in weight. Namely: It has dimensions similar to a common pen drive.

On device compatibility, Ledger explains that can connect to desktop computers with 64 bits, running Windows 8+, macOS 10.8+, and Linux operating systems. There is also room for smartphones running Android higher than version 7.0.

The device can store more than 5,500 cryptocurrencies and NFT collections. Source: Ledger.

Something that is striking about the Ledger Nano S Plus is its LED screen, 128 x 64 pixels, the largest that has been manufactured by this company. They themselves defend the achievement of giving users a “more fluid” experience, by facilitating navigation and verification of transactions.

The hardware wallet is made of stainless steel and plastic, which could guarantee durability, depending on the use.

In its box, the device is accompanied by a USB-C cable, with which the Nano S Plus can be connected to the computer. In addition, it comes with a user manual, accessories and the precious seed or recovery words, which allow access to the funds in case the device is lost.

If you don’t have your keys, you don’t have your bitcoins

The arrival of the Nano S Plus, whose announcement was reported by this medium in December 2021, highlights the narrative of self-custody as the only way to keep stored bitcoins safe. In fact, These hardware wallets are the best option to safeguard digital currencies.

Although there have been cases of hackers who have managed to bypass the security of hardware of this type, such as the one reported by CriptoNoticias at the beginning of the year, this new wallet promises to be unbeatable, which is positive for those who seek to protect their coins.