Meet the luxurious classic of the Zoë Kravitz couple

Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz’s current partner, has a fantastic classic Chevy in his garage that stole all eyes. Another celebrity that adds to the history of celebrities making history with restored cars. We tell you all the details below.



March 26, 2022 11:35 a.m.

Channing Tatum is a famous American actor, dancer, producer, and model. A star who stole the hearts of many female fans in movies like “Dear John” and “Every Day of My Life.” A man with a great career and a physique that captivates many looks.

The young Tatum had a somewhat particular past as a stripper in a nightclub. Perhaps without ever imagining, the leap that would hit his life as an actor to fame. But without a doubt, acknowledging that this turn was one of the greatest things that happened to him.

A separate chapter deserves his story with the famous actress Zoë Kravitz, daughter of the well-known singer Lenny Kravitz. A movie love, which united them after a divorce and where everything seems to indicate that it goes very well between the two. A really particular duo that walks the streets setting trends with their particular clothes and photos where they are seen as two children enjoying life.

Channing Tatum with his Chevrolet 3100.

Channing Tatum joins the Kravitz family with his elegant luxury cars. With the peculiarity that he no longer keeps an eye on modern cars, but rather, the actor choose to bet on the classics. Those cars that do not stop making history, and that when restored become a key piece of collection. A wonder for our eyes!

That is how The actor has an impeccable Chevrolet 3100 truck, typical of the 50s. A really elegant car, and with this color chosen by Tatum they make a perfect combination. A car that would become the standard model for the pick up of the future. The model It has 6 cylinders in line and a power of 90 HP. An extremely comforting design! With a value of around 200 thousand dollars.

Channing Tatum behind the wheel of his Chevy.

We show you more details about the Chevrolet 3100 below: