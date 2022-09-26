Meet the luxurious convertible that drives Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot has a great passion for cars and thanks to the high salaries she received for her films, she was able to get hold of several of them. Among the vehicles in his garage, a luxurious convertible stands out. He knows more about it below.

Gal Gadot is currently one of the most recognized celebrities on the planet. After interpreting Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe and having been part of several installments of the saga fast and furiousthe one born in Israel She managed to spread her image all over the world, establishing herself as one of the highest-grossing actresses.

With movies like Death On The Nile Y Red Notice, Gadot agreed to a juicy fortune. Just for starring in Red Notice alongside Ryan Reynolds Y Dwayne Johnsontook a sum of $20 million. It is thanks to high salaries like this that you can lead a life surrounded by luxury, satisfying your greatest desires.

One of these wishes that he was able to fulfill is to have a ostentatious car collection in his garage. Who will give life to evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow Whiteowns 5 high-end vehicles. These are the Mini Cooper Sthe truck cadillac-escaladethe BMW X5Mthe Tesla Model X electric and the Jaguar F Type convertible.

The latter has a spacious cabin for 2 passengersbeing ideal for the actress, since she can use it to go for a walk with her husband Jason Varsano. In addition, the F-Type valued at approx. 103 thousand dollarshas leather seats and a board specifically to be used at high speeds.

Under the hood, this luxurious Jaguar convertible that drives the Wonder Woman hides a powerful 5 liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. Thanks to this power provided by the engine, the vehicle can reach a 300km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Jaguar F-Type convertible.