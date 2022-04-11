Meet the luxurious mansion of Emma Roberts, niece of Julia Roberts

Emma Roberts, American actress and singer, has recently acquired an impressive property and today we show you its luxuries. The actress became known for her role as Chanel Oberlin on the FOX horror comedy series “Scream Queens.” After that, she became a celebrity, she participated in five seasons of the FX horror anthology series “American Horror Story”. After making her film debut as Kristina Jung in the crime film “Blow” in 2001, she gained recognition with her role in the Nickelodeon series “Unfabulous”.

In 2005, emma released his first studio album, “Unfabulous and More”. Subsequently, she appeared in numerous movies, including “Nancy Drew”, “Wild Child” and “Hotel for Dogs” among others. As for more mature roles, she landed leading roles in the movies “Lymelife”, “Scream”, “We’re the Millers” and “Nerve”. Thus, the actress has a long career of years of effort, so it is not surprising that Julia Roberts’ niece owns a luxurious mansion.

Source: Instagram Emma Roberts

The new property emma roberts is located in Hollywood Hills, California. This Mansion It cost the actress the sum of $3,625,000 dollars. The residence was built in 1940 and has an extension of 2,730 square feet, three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

Image: The Opinion

Another of the luxuries of Mansion It is the large hall, the kitchen, the dining room, a living room, a family room, the laundry room and a large garage for five vehicles. The beautiful kitchen is semi-open but not so wide; equipped with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

Image: The Opinion

For its part, the main bedroom of the Mansion from emma roberts It is quite spacious, completed by a large dressing room and a bathroom with a double vanity unit, a toilet, a walk-in shower and a bathtub. To the outside, on its 0.48-acre lot, it has a terrace, green areas, a swimming pool with its respective spa area, a kiosk, and a bonfire, among other amenities.