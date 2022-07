The young actors have been spotted touring properties in an exclusive New York neighborhood. The couple met while filming the movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016). Now, they would be about to take a new step in their relationship.

The actor couple Tom Holland (26) and Zendaya (25) is looking for a new home. The young Hollywood stars are about to take an important step in their relationship: living together in New York.

It was during the filming of the movie Spider-Man: Homecoming (2016) when they both met. As time passed, chemistry blossomed and their relationship began off set.

Now the couple attend public events together and share romantic postcards on social networks, although the happiest with their relationship are their millions of fans.

According to the entertainment section of El Comercio, the young talents were captured touring properties in England – Holland’s country of origin – but recently they have been seen in apartments in an exclusive area of ​​the Big Apple.

Apparently, the actors visited a building located in the luxury neighborhood of Clinton Hill in Brooklyn. The property in which they would be interested in acquiring borders the $5.3 million (more than 5 billion pesos), reported The Grosby Group.

It’s about a luxurious triplex -a characteristic New York apartment with several floors- that has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large kitchen, living room, dining room and an office.

Likewise, the property is decorated with a neutral color palette where white, black and gray tones predominate. Also, it has an environment in which natural light abounds, a terrace and a private garden.

Although the purchase of the property has not yet been confirmed, this may be one of the options that the actor couple is considering to establish their new home.

