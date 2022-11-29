Meet the luxurious van that Zoe Saldana and Gal Gadot share

Zoe Saldana and Gal Gadot share being one of the most recognized and grossing actresses today. However, this characteristic is not the only thing they have in common, since both own the same luxurious vehicle. Swipe and find out which truck unites these famous actresses!

Zoe Saldana Y gal gadot They are two of the most recognized actresses today. Giving life to blockbuster characters like Gamora, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or the one of Wonder Woman, in the DC Extended UniverseIt’s not the only thing they have in common. They both have a great passion for high-end cars.

The collection that the person who starred in has in his garage Avatar, of James Cameronis valued at 402 thousand dollars. In this, we find various models of the German brand AudiAs the Audi Q7the Audi A8 and the Audi R8 Spyder. In addition to these three Audi cars, Saldana owns a truck in his garage Cadillac Escalade.

The Israeli actress who plays the Wonder Woman instead, he owns a luxurious collection valued at approximately 478 thousand dollars. In it, we can find various types of vehicles such as a small Mini Cooper Sa truck Cadillac Escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla ModelX electric.

As we can notice the actresses share having a luxurious Cadillac Escalade in their collection. This van made by General Motors has a market value of 100 thousand dollars. Thanks to its large size, it is an ideal choice for families. It makes sense that both celebrities would have one, since Gadot has three daughters and Saldana has three sons.

This truck that Zoe Saldana and Gal Gadot share hides a powerful under the hood 6.2-liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 420 horsepower. Thanks to this power, the Cadillac Escalade can accelerate 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 km/h.

Gal Gadot getting into her Cadillac Escalade.