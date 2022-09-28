Meet the manicurists of your favorite celebrities

The universe of nail art It offers a wide variety of styles and more and more women (and some men) are coming to the salon for innovative designs. As well as the costumes and makeup, the manicure It helps us express a part of our personality.

Many famous They wear authentic creations that, like them, star in moments of success on a red carpet, an advertisement, the release of an album or a movie premiere. His hands sometimes go viral, because of his nail designs made by creatives who have become popular thanks to the boost that these celebs give them, especially by tagging them on social networks like Instagram. His works reach everyone.



Photo: @nailsbyzaiv

The manicuristsor renowned nail artists, forge a style own that they adapt to the taste and the event of the personality in question. They are recognized by many beauty addicts, who, for example, know perfectly well who they are referring to when they name Betina Goldstein or Tom Bachik (if you don’t know, you’ll soon find out).

Best of all, they publish many of their creations, which can inspire us when choosing our manicures. That’s exactly why we’ve rounded up some of today’s most prominent ones, so you can get to know their styles and bring new ideas to the salon the next time you go.

Mei Kawajiri is a rage in New York

She is an artist of Japanese origin who has caused a stir in New York, with very extravagant proposals, where XL nails, bright colors and the 3D effect reign.



Photo: @nailsbymei

This same week the singers Rosalía and Dua Lipa wore one of their designs. While the Spanish took some 3d nails with water droplets and chrome spheres, the interpreter of “One Kiss” chose a chain design on a yellow base. Other celebrities who have come to her talent are Blake Lively, Cardi B, Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz (with minimalist proposals).

Instagram: @nailsbymei

Mexican manicurist Zaira Vega

The nail artist Mexican Zaira Vega creates very innovative designs. In an interview that she gave to Vogue magazine she expressed: “I like designs that have some texture with relief or shine”, and it is something that is reflected in her Instagram feed.



Photo: @nailsbyzaiv

She has also worked with Rosalía, the most recent time was for the singer’s campaign for the perfume La Vie est Belle de Lancome, it was a manicure delicate and simple. Of course he has also made beautiful the nail of some Mexicans like Danna Paola and Ximena Sariñana.

Instagram: @nailsbyzaiv

Also read: Rosalía shows that the 3D effect YES looks great on short nails

Betina Goldstein endorsed by Chanel

The nail designs de Betina are far from eccentricity, but this does not mean that they are boring, they are sophisticated and modern. The women who have short nails they can get the best inspiration from the images you constantly post on Instagram.



Photo: @betina_goldstein

It can not only claim to be nail artist of the French firm Chanel, but has also been behind the manicures most glamorous of famous like Eiza González, Gemma Chan, Julia Garner, Kendall Jenner, Lily James, Olivia Rodrigo and Zoë Kravitz.

Instagram: @betina_goldstein

Tom Bachik, JLo’s nail artist

He is known as the manicurist favorite of Jennifer Lopez, who, in general, bets on wearing nail stiletto in neutral colors, it has also imposed fashion with crystal applications (which are here to stay).



Photo: @tombachik (Jennifer Lopez’s nails for her wedding)

At this time you can see pictures of JLo in her wedding dresses posted on Tom’s Instagram feed, as he was in charge of the image of her hands for this important moment. In his creations you can find the perfect balance between the classic and the innovative. Other celebrities who love his designs are Camila Cabello and Selena Gómez.

Instagram: @tombachik

Zola, behind Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut effect

Hailey Bieber, Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Vanessa Hudgens are just a few of the celebrities who have Zola Ganzorigt among their nail artists favourites. On Instagram you can see how he adapts his creations to the style of personalities and their outfits.



Photo: @nailsbyzola

Zola is the artist behind the stir that, in the middle of the year, the nail with Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut effect on TikTok, a manicure white with a very soft pearly effect. For the change of season, the model once again set the trend with a frosting effect, but in chocolate, “by Zola”, ideal for autumn.

Instagram: @nailsbyzola

Also read: Martha Debayle Models Retro Swimsuit We Love

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/newsletters