Meet the mansion of Angelina Jolie of 25 million dollars

Angelina Jolie (46) and her children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox They live in Los Angeles in a mansion that once belonged to the filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille and that is five minutes from the house of Brad Pitt, as the actress told in an interview she gave in 2021 to Vogue magazine.

The mansion, located in an exclusive and private area of ​​California, was owned by the filmmaker until his death in 1959.

Jolie bought the property for $25 million.10 times more than what his first buyer paid.

According to international media, such as Vanidades, the mansion has been restored and its architecture is reminiscent of golden age hollywood. It has six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms, gym, pool with fountains and four fireplaces.

It also has a spiral staircase, double-height ceilings, mahogany paneling, dark wood floors, a library, and a mesmerizing view of the city and the sea.

Here, a tour of the Maleficent actress’s mansion.

To