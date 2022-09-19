Meet the mansion that Cara Delevingne and her sister sold to Usher

Cara Delevingne and her sister bought this property in 2017 from Jared Leto.

Cara and Poppy Delevingne received $3.4 million earlier this month for a jungle-style mansion located in the Hollywood Hills, California.

the happy buyer is the singer and dancer Usher, who now joins the prestigious list of celebrities who have passed through said property. It should be remembered that the Delevingne sisters bought this place from actor Jared Leto in 2017 And for only $2 million dollars.

Before the model decided to put this mansion up for sale, she had invested $10.8 million dollars for a triplex in New York that belonged to the famous presenter Jimmy Fallon.

This property for sale has also been seen on several occasions, one of them was as part of the series of the specialized media ‘Architectural Digest’.

Home it was built in 1955 but is kept in perfect condition thanks to a series of repairs and renovations made by its last owners. One of the most important renovations was the one carried out by the sisters, a remodeling that was carried out by the architect Nicolò Bini.

This property has a living space of 4,021 square feet spread over two floors with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, foyer, living room, dining room, bar, kitchen, laundry room and other luxuries such as game room, TV room and recording studio.

All cupboards are white, as are your countertops. The contrast to the place is given by the high-end stainless steel appliances. To one side of this space is the dining room, which contrasts a lot because it has green walls and blue chairs.

The dining room next to the kitchen stands out for its colors / The Grosby Group

throughout the property plants stand out as decoration, that is why the place is described as jungle. In the room there is also this feature, in addition to a wall with wallpaper of bushes, flowers and some animals.

In the main room there is enough space for a large bed, living room, private balcony, dressing room and a private bathroom.

Outside the main house you can enjoy the outdoors in the poolyour spa area, barbecue area, terrace, green areas or other ideal spaces for that.

The exterior also has green areas and trees / The Grosby Group

This news is being spread just at the moment when the media and fans have expressed concern about the state of health of the supermodel 30 years old.

