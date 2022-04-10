Meet the mansion that Kristen Stewart has been selling for two years, but nobody wants to buy

Kristen Stewart decided to lower the price of her Malibu mansion due to the lack of interested parties.

Californian actress Kristen Stewart31, has been very active in the world of real estate in the last year, because not only bought a century-old mansion in Los Felizbut is also selling another one in Malibu.

Your still home, which was released almost two years ago for $$9,500,000still hasn’t found an owner, so the protagonist of ‘Twilight’ decided to give her an attractive discount of $1,000,000 dollars.

Despite the apparent loss, the reality is that the couple of Dylan Mayer it would be scoring a great victory with its sale, since it acquired it, in 2013, for $4,800,000 dollars.

The building, which dates back to the 1960s and stands out for its glass and steel walls, has an area of ​​approximately 5,800 square feetwith five bedrooms, with four full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

It is completed by a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a dining room, a living room, a main room, a television room, an office, a wine cellar, a laundry room, a covered garage for two vehicles, and balconies. , by terraces, among other rooms.

This is what some rooms of Kristen Stewart’s home look like (Zillow)

The kitchen is somewhat wide and semi-closed. It is equipped with brown cabinets, high-end appliances and a bar that can be used as a breakfast area for two people.

This is what the kitchen of Kristen Stewart’s Malibu house looks like (Grosby Group)

Outside, on his lot 7,412 square feetthe property enjoys green areas, a jacuzzi, access to the beach, as well as an independent guest house with a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchenette.

In addition to attracting attention for its distribution and construction, the house also stands out for the beautiful views of the sea from several of its rooms.

To see more photos of the property that Kristen Stewart is selling, click here.

