Meet the master craftsmen of the native peoples of Cusco – PressPerú

Cusco.- Master craftsmen from the native peoples of Cusco came to the center of the imperial city to exhibit fabrics, sculptures and ceramics that, in addition to keeping ancestral techniques, contain a valuable message for the preservation of their cultures.

Thanks to the support of the Camisea Consortium, artisans from the thirteen provinces of Cusco came to Plazoleta Espinar to show their art and tell the stories they have heard from their ancestors for hundreds of years.

The history of Andean Peru in a tapestry: Timoteo Caritas is a renowned master craftsman from the district of Pitumarca, province of Canchis, who, with almost 60 years in the tapestry weaving trade, has received a series of awards. The Ministry of Culture considers him an emeritus character for showing in his tapestries a legacy that cannot be lost.

“The history of the tapestry comes from the Wari. And this type of weaving was kept by the Incas only for the nobility, ”says Caritas, who learned how to spin from his mother, as well as all the history that is expressed in the fine cloths that he makes. “In the fabric is the survival of the Andean man. It is embodied in designs such as the condor, the ñusta, the pachamama. Since our ancestors did not know how to write, they presented everything on looms, and we replicated it so that our cultural tradition is not lost, ”he said.

Timoteo Caritas’ work also presents motifs of transition to the colonial era. “When the Spaniards arrived, they took over the acllahuasi, which was the place where the chosen virgins dedicated to the care of the Inca were. They ordered mills to be woven with images of Europe that are known as transitional motifs. Tapestries from this time show the four of them and the Inca’s mandate. They also exhibit Spanish-influenced iconography such as the mermaid, pots, among others. These fabrics were sent to Europe, very little remained in Peru”, explains the artisan.

Spinner Woman: Cusco also has an important area of ​​jungle that presents customs different from those of the Andes. In the native community of Shivankoreni, in the heart of the Cusco Amazon, a group of skilled craftswomen such as Nelly Mantaro, of the Matsigenka ethnic group, who dominates the ancient art of the backstrap loom, stands.

“A master craftswoman not only does the weaving, but also masters the manufacture of the dyes and the cotton that is made,” said Mantaro. He indicated that thanks to the training received by the Camisea Consortium, today they make more products, such as handbags, dolls and jewelry made from mostacilla, which are in greater demand and allow them to obtain higher incomes.

He learned the art of the backstrap loom from his mother, just at the age of 12. And as a master craftswoman, she knows that she has to share everything she knows to preserve her culture. Her works present figures typical of the Amazon: “Flowers represent the beauty of women, the tiger the courage of men”; while the “choronto, is the spider that knows how to weave” and has a fundamental presence in the fabrics.

The Wonder Woman of the Andes: Doris Barrientos, from the district of Maranganí, province of Canchis, is an artisan who works on a pedal loom, making embroideries that have earned her international fame, as she designed bracelets with Andean motifs that were selected to be worn by actress Gal Gadot, with reason for the movie Wonder Woman, in a worldwide contest.

Today it is innovating to accommodate itself to the current market. Beyond working typical costumes and looms with Andean motifs, it also produces skirts, jackets, jeans, and even masks that meet the technical specifications of MINSA.

“The ladies no longer want to wear the typical costumes, so we take the Andean details to other articles. For example, we make skirts with local iconography, always respecting our living culture. The embroideries show the hills, the sun and figures such as hummingbirds and flowers”commented.

The sculptor who makes the stones speak: For Dionicio Atau Meza, from the district of Maras, province of Urubamba, it is essential to maintain the Andean legacy through his sculpture. He works in stones such as serpentine, marble, onyx and turquoise, but the most important thing about his work is what his carvings communicate about the culture he represents.

Atau says that his sculptures “speak” of the Inca Trilogy, which represents the three worlds of the empire: the condor (the spiritual side), the puma (strength) and the serpent (wisdom). His purpose is to transmit through his work the Inca legacy that he learned from his teachers.

“I am happy to express in my art the values ​​of a great culture, I am proud to be part of great master craftsmen who with their hands express wisdom and love for nature, and I am happy to be a son of Maras, land of the best stone carvers”Atau concluded.

I like this: I like it Charging…

Related