Meet the millionaire Italian mansion of Volodymyr Zelensky, the famous president of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky owns a house in one of the most exclusive areas of Ukraine.

the ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky44 years old and who is on everyone’s lips for the conflict between your country and Russiahas owned for some years a impressive and millionaire mansion in Italy.

The property, which he acquired in 2015 when he worked as a comedian and still had nothing to do with politicshad a value of €3.8 million eurossomething like $4.1 million dollars.

The house is located in the community of Forte dei Marmiin the Tuscan region, an area that is inhabited by great Russian and Ukrainian magnates.

The house, which is distributed over two floors, has on the ground floor a hall, a kitchen, a dining room, a main room, a bedroom with a full bathroom, a half bathroom, a laundry room and a terrace. .

On the upper floor there are four bedrooms with their respective bathrooms, while in the basement there is a sauna, Jacuzzi, gym, massage beds, bathroom and an apartment for employees.

Outside it has a terrace, extensive green areas and a swimming pool with its respective spa area, among other amenities.

According to information from various media, the property, located a short distance from the sea, is usually rented in €12,000 euros per monthsomething like $13,100 dollars.

Although Zelensky is known to be the owner of the residence built on the highway Matteo Civitali, his neighbors say they have never seen him, nor any member of his family.

The ’empire of the tycoons’, as this Italian region is also known, used to be frequented in the past by the Agnelli family, the owners of FIATwho loved to vacation there in the summer, so style, class and elitism are everywhere.

