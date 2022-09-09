Meet the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Angelina Jolie where she lives with the children of Brad Pitt

As long as her children lead a better life, Angelina Jolie decided to move to a new house located in The Angels; it is a renaissance style property. Meet the millionaire mansion of Angelina Jolie where it lives with the sons of Brad Pitt and which is valued at 25 million dollars, the residence was owned by the filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

The millionaire mansion of Angelina Jolie located in The Angelsis located five minutes from the house of Brad Pittthe actress revealed that she bought this property so that her sons were close to their father and in this way seek for the well-being of their children. The mansion is located in a private community in California.

After parting from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie decided to buy the millionaire mansion which was owned by the filmmaker. Acquiring this mansion for 25 million dollars; In addition, a very special feature of this house is its architecture, which is Renaissance and based on the Hollywood of the golden age.

The millionaire mansion in The Angels It has a total of six bedrooms, 10 full bathrooms, a personalized gym; in addition to a swimming pool that has decoration of arched fountains. While the interior decoration has four fireplaces in some of the common areas, without neglecting the huge library that has views of the city and the sea.

After separating from Brad Pitt In 2016, the couple waged a legal battle to retain custody of their sonsbeing these: Pax of 16 years, Zahara of 15 Shiloh of 14 and the twins Vivienne and Knox of 12. It is for this reason that Angelina Jolie preferred to buy this Mansion in The Angels so that his sons would be close to their father.

For his part, after what Angelina Jolie will file for divorce Brad Pitt, several of his properties were put up for sale; because they were properties that they acquired together as a couple. This included the Chateau Miraval in the south of France and a mansion located in New Orleans.