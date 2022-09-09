Entertainment

Meet the MILLIONAIRE mansion of Angelina Jolie where she lives with the children of Brad Pitt

As long as her children lead a better life, Angelina Jolie decided to move to a new house located in The Angels; it is a renaissance style property. Meet the millionaire mansion of Angelina Jolie where it lives with the sons of Brad Pitt and which is valued at 25 million dollars, the residence was owned by the filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille.

The millionaire mansion of Angelina Jolie located in The Angelsis located five minutes from the house of Brad Pittthe actress revealed that she bought this property so that her sons were close to their father and in this way seek for the well-being of their children. The mansion is located in a private community in California.

