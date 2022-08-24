Meet the millionaire Zoë Kravitz invested in her elegant SUV

Zoë Kravitz has a great passion for high-end and sporty designs. On this occasion, she surprised with her impressive truck that captivated her fans. Do you want to know how much she spent on this beautiful SUV? Slide and know all the details!

August 24, 2022 4:41 p.m.

Zoe Kravitz, the famous actress, continues to captivate the networks with her beauty and talent. The new Catwoman, beyond the big screen, has a great fondness for cars. Thanks to her successful career, and her enormous fortune, the American gives herself the pleasure of enjoying being behind the wheel of impressive machines, which are all the rage among her fans.

Zoë is estimated to have a net worth of around $145,000, making her one of the highest paid women in the Hollywood industry. A successful young woman, who is on everyone’s lips and has managed to expand her audience with her outstanding role in the latest Batman film. However, her beautiful image also shines behind the wheel of luxurious vehicles,

Lenny Kravtiz’s daughter in her garage has a powerful Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic. A beautiful SUV with incredible features, but along with it, its elegant design makes it the perfect combination. Without a doubt, this copy demonstrates the good taste of the actress when it comes to showing off on the road.

As for technical aspects, this SUV has a V8 engine and reaches a maximum speed of 210 km/h.As if this were not enough, it gives off a power of 550 hp. A beautiful ship, in which Kravitz did not hesitate a second to invest and make it part of his favorites in his collection. It is estimated that its market value is around 180,000 dollars, in its cheapest versions.

However, Zoë also enjoys the company of her partner Channing Tatum, who has proven to be a huge fan of engines. Her wide repertoire means that the American also gives herself the pleasure of enjoying other important brands in the market on board. Without a doubt, the cars for the new Gatúbela are quite an attraction, which does not go unnoticed. And what do you think of your SUV?

Zoë Kravitz with her Range Rover.

Reference model Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic.

+video Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic: