Meet the new actress Macarena Achaga

Courtesy Vix+ Macarena Achaga

TelevisaUnivision announced today that Macarena Achaga (‘Luis Miguel: La Serie’, ‘Malverde’, ‘La Ira de Dios’) will have the starring role in the upcoming romantic series “Mischief of the bad girl” of the ViX+ platform, the new global service of streaming in Spanish with subscription that is scheduled to launch in July. The original series is the first of two adaptations of books by Nobel Prize winner Mario Vargas Llosa, planned to be released exclusively on the new video level. on demand with subscription (SVOD).

W Studios will produce “Antics of the bad girl”, adapted from a novel written in 2006 by the renowned Mario Vargas Llosa. The series will present the epic love story between Arlette, a nonconformist and adventurous woman, and her teenage sweetheart, Ricardo, a man trapped in a predictable routine, who, thanks to Arlette, gradually learns to get out of his comfort zone. . Over the course of 40 years, the lives of these two characters intertwine all over the world: Lima, Paris, Madrid, Tokyo and London, among others. The “bad girl” challenges us to question life on autopilot, transform ourselves and take charge of who we want to be, in addition to seeking happiness while feeling immortal, because without those moments when we forget that everything comes to an end, the life is worth it?

“’Antics of the bad girl’ proves that my purpose of seeking equity and projection of our female voices attracts characters willing to do anything, questioning everything, in all times,” said Macarena Achaga. “This time I will be a voice that comes from the 60s. Voice that comes to me through the people I love and respect the most in the industry. Overwhelmed with pride, I can’t wait to share this journey of rebellion and revolution with lots of love for the world, from ViX+.”

And it is that Macarena Achaga has not stopped reaping successes; At 30 years old, the actress of Argentine nationality has stood out in visible projects on different platforms that have placed her as one of the most recognized faces in entertainment in Spanish at a global level, always looking for proposals that deliver content of value to the audience, especially at a time when content in Spanish continues to skyrocket, and Macarena Achaga is one of the great protagonists of this long-deserved event.

Vix+ bets on Vargas Llosa

ViX+ will also adapt the comic novel “Pantaleón y las visitadoras”, with Achaga among its cast, by Mario Vargas Llosa as an exclusive series in Spanish. As part of the newly launched ViX, the world’s largest streaming in Spanish, the new level with subscription (SVOD), ViX +, will offer more than 10,000 hours of content premium, which in its first year will include more than 50 ViX+ Original series and movies. ViX is available for free on Apple iOS and tvOS, Android and Android TV OS mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Roku devices, Samsung Smart TVs, and online at vix.com.

The new era has arrived hand in hand with the beautiful Macarena Achaga