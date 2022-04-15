Meet the new brand inspired by Indigo, the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo

The Montaner family is focused on giving as much love as possible to the new member of the family, Indigo, who came into this world last week and already enjoys the company of her parents. Evaluate Montaner and Camilo Echeverry and his grandparents Marlene Rodríguez and Ricardo Montaner.

But in addition to the bombshell news of the birth of Indigo, which was highly anticipated by fans of the Montaner Clan around the world, the family has news and it has to do with the new clothing line that it launched. Marlene Rodriguez, Evaluna’s mother, inspired by the baby.

She was the wife of Ricardo Montaner the one who announced it on social networks and commented: “When I found out that Eva was pregnant, I called Tina who had had the idea of ​​making things for babies for a while and told her ‘Tina you have to make your mark, I want those wonders for Indigo'”.

The photo with which Marlene gave the announcement. Source: instagram @marlenesalome

“He replied that he didn’t have the time to dedicate 100% but if he did it with her and we joined Marizai, he’d pigeon her, we called her and at once. For many years we’ve gotten together to learn, we’ve made pottery, papier-mâché, painting , sculpture with recycling, puppets… and now we join in this undertaking for my granddaughter (who is theirs too)”, he added. Marlene Rodriguez.

Indigo’s arrival photo. Source: instagram @evaluna

Finally, the mother of Eva Luna He said: “Indigo was born and today this brand inspired by her @elhilorojoatelier is born. I’m excited because it’s love, it’s love for my granddaughter, love for my friends, love for nature (it’s all healthy and natural), this clothes is love that we share with you”.