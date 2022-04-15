Entertainment

Meet the new brand inspired by Indigo, the daughter of Evaluna and Camilo

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

The Montaner family is focused on giving as much love as possible to the new member of the family, Indigo, who came into this world last week and already enjoys the company of her parents. Evaluate Montaner and Camilo Echeverry and his grandparents Marlene Rodríguez and Ricardo Montaner.

But in addition to the bombshell news of the birth of Indigo, which was highly anticipated by fans of the Montaner Clan around the world, the family has news and it has to do with the new clothing line that it launched. Marlene Rodriguez, Evaluna’s mother, inspired by the baby.

Source link

Photo of James James10 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock retires from the cinema to take care of her two children

7 mins ago

is FC Barcelona cursed in the European Cup?

9 mins ago

“It is incredible that he had friends” – Publimetro Chile

18 mins ago

Messi gave his magic to an RC Lens player before LOSC

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button