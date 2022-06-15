Meet the new mansion that Kristen Wiig bought in Pasadena

Unhappy with the area doesn’t seem to be the reason Actress Kristen Wiig recently sold a mansion to Lily Collinsbecause now he has invested in another property that is also located in Pasadena, California.

A few days ago it was reported that Collins had paid Wiig $3.9 million for the mansion and it is now known that Wiig paid $4.9 million for a house a few blocks.

Kristen Wiig is known for having been a part of ‘Saturday Night Live’ from 2005 to 2012 and for his participation in films such as ‘Damas en Guerra’, ‘Ghostbusters’ and others.

your new mansion it has an extension of 3,604 square feet distributed on two floors with three bedrooms, four bathrooms, hall, living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room and other amenities. The new house is a little bigger than the old one.

The construction of This property dates from 1930 but in recent years it has been reformed and is in excellent condition.. One of the remodels was put in place by Emmy-nominated producers Emre Sahin and Sarah Wetherbee, who are the former owners and who leaned on architect Kevin Oreck and interior designer Deborah Rhein.

The gourmet style kitchen it is quite attractive for its chocolate-colored cabinets and by the central island with marble top. Several details of this space are gold.

Outside there is a terrace, swimming pool, dining room and other ideal spaces to enjoy sunny afternoons outdoors. Without a doubt, the new house is a little more spacious and luxurious than the previous one, so Wiig surely feels a great progress in his personal life.

In addition to all the amenities already mentioned, this mansion It has a great security system which the actress surely appreciates. Other stars like Meryl Streep, Grimes and Óscar de la Hoya have houses in the same area.

