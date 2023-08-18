Meet the nominees for Music Producer of the Year at the Rolling Stone En Espanol Awards. There’s little time left until the Rolling Stone Awards in Spanish come to downtown Miami to celebrate the best of music, film and entertainment in Spanish. It will be the perfect occasion to recognize those who, through their work, are taking the Spanish-speaking cultural industry on the upswing.

Behind every artist, there is a genius at the console, which is why the Music Producer of the Year category will reward those who, because of their technical experience and skill in handling production techniques, have been able to capture various artistic sequences on tape. have been Here are the nominations.

ARK

Alejandra Ghercy Rodríguez, better known as Arca, is a prominent Venezuelan singer, songwriter, producer and DJ, known for her influence on electronic and experimental music. Interpreter has released eight albums refreshing the urban genre with an unusual and highly conceptual rhythmic mix. She has even served in the production of great albums by artists such as Björk, Rosalia, and Kanye West. His aggressive influence on music has made him an influential LGBTIQ+ figure and a benchmark on the urban scene in Latin America.

Weird

Argentine DJ and producer Gonzalo Julián Conde, better known as Bizarrap, represents a revolution for urban music today. At 24, it has become an icon thanks to its format BZRP Music Session, where Residente, Villano Antillano, Nicky Jam and many other artists visit his private studio to improvise and rap Argentina’s favorite beats. In 2023 and 2022 we saw him shine alongside rising stars like Featherweight and Quevedo, as well as great music giants like Archangel or Colombian Shakira, with his video clip setting the record for best reach in one hour with 3.6 million reproductions. ,

Carlos Campon Brugada

Working with industry giants, Carles Campon Brugada has established himself as one of the best music producers in the region. As a composer and sound engineer, he has made a significant mark in the industry with over thirty nominations and seven Latin Grammy Awards in 2022. These awards include Recording of the Year for his work on George Drexler’s song ‘Tocarte’ with C. Tangana, as well as previous recognitions such as Best Singer-Songwriter Record for the album. ink and time Drexler’s. His versatility and ability to enhance artistic expression make him an influential and respected figure in music in Spain and internationally.

Edgar Barrera

Edgar Barrera, aka Edge, is a prolific Mexican songwriter, producer and musician, recognized for his 15 Latin Grammy Awards and one Grammy Award, including Album of the Year. His influence on the music industry is evident in his collaborations with a wide range of international artists including Ariana Grande, Madonna, Shakira, Maluma and many more, establishing himself as an influential creative force in the contemporary music landscape.

juan pablo vega

Singer-songwriter Juan Pablo Vega is also known for his work as a music producer. Nominated for Best New Artist at the Latin Grammys and winner of Academy Recognition for producing Manuel Medrano’s debut album, Vega demonstrated his versatility and talent in composing music, collaborating with artists such as Monsieur Perrine, Esteman and Ricky Martin. also worked. Production and Management.

magazine

MAG, or Marco Borrero, has established himself as a leading music producer. His role has been instrumental in Bad Bunny’s rise, giving him a mastery of production and ability to juggle genres. last round the world And a summer without you, In addition, MAG has demonstrated its versatility by collaborating with a wide variety of artists, from co-writing with Flo Rida to working with Nicky Jam, Rob Alejandro and Demi Lovato, excelling in various musical streams. highlighting your potential to do and solidifying your position as one. hit maker.

Natalia Lafourcade

Natalia Lafourcade is one of the most prominent Latin American female singer-songwriters of all time. Renowned for his ability to blend genres such as folk, pop and traditional Mexican music, Lafourcade has created a diverse and captivating discography that has resonated all over the world. your album to the root His distinctive patronage of traditional music, and his ability to reintroduce it with a modern twist, brought him international fame. In 2022, Lafourcade released his first album in seven years, of all flowersOne of the most outstanding musical works of the year.

Ovi on drums

Daniel Oviedo, better known as Ovie on the drums, is a prominent music producer and composer born in Medellin. His collaborations with artists such as Karol G, Piso 21 and Paulo Londra have catapulted him to the forefront of the industry. He co-founded the Big Ligas record label with The Christoman and has been associated with the work of artists such as Beale, Danny Ocean and Ryan Castro.

rosalia

Rosalia is not long past her age moto-mamiA phase that began under the expectations that had been generated in each year since their acclaimed 2018 album, bad will, During these nearly two years, the Spanish singer-songwriter was in charge of demonstrating why his third record label debut is an impeccable work meant to be a respite in terms of experimentation. The LP also served as a manifesto to declare that her art went beyond certain musical genres, and that she was capable of creating a very distinctive sound that went beyond just her voice. So Far In 2023, There Have Been A Few Transitional Singles That Mark Farewell moto-mami Don’t be abrupt.

raul referee

Known as Raul Refrey, he is an influential Spanish producer, singer, songwriter and musician who has been widely recognized at the Latin Grammy Awards for his outstanding work. His versatility and musical prowess is manifested in his most recent projects, which include collaborations with artists such as Richard Youngs, Lina and Lee Ranaldo, where he has played instrumental, arranging and production roles. Throughout his career, he has been known to produce songs and albums for an impressive range of musicians, from Guitarricadelfuente to Ricky Martin, Rosalia, Nino de Elche, Rodrigo Cuevas and others.

Sebastian Chris

Argentine-American musician, producer and engineer Sebastian Criss has also had a hand in the success of the great artists. With an impressive list of collaborations spanning from Mishap to Gloria Estefan, Shakira and Ricky Martin, Chris has proven his mastery of music production. His talent has earned him several Latin Grammy Awards, cementing his status as an influential figure in the music world. Starting his career as an assistant engineer at Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s Crescent Moon Studios, Chris has made his mark on albums by Thalia, Enrique Iglesias and many other artists. Currently, he is a fundamental part of the independent music company Rebellion Entertainment, which he co-founded with Guillermo Rojas.

tiny

Taney is possibly one of the most outstanding producers on the current music scene. His illustrious career began with notable collaborations on albums such as more flow 2 And More Flow: Benjamin, and has been widely recognized, including a place on Billboard’s list of the Top Ten Artists of the 21st Century. His talents are reflected in his project NEON16, a collaboration with Lex Borrero, where he has produced hits for artists such as Delex and Álvaro Diaz. Influenced by The Neptunes and Timbaland, Taney has shown an evolution in his style and has been a key part of the success of artists such as Daddy Yankee, J Balvin and Bad Bunny. His participation in such iconic albums as great neighborhood, for the world And x100pre This has allowed him to establish himself as a production monster.

