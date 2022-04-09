Meet the participants of The House of Celebrities 2

The house of the Famous 2 and the complete list of participants

Recently, the long-awaited list of participants in the reality show of The House of Celebrities 2, after being confirmed several weeks ago, a news that undoubtedly attracted a lot of attention.

A few months ago, Telemundo He hosted the reality show “The House of the Famous”, and the audience noticed the characters who managed to get in front of the camera.

It is there where we could see how everyone experiences moments of pain, stress and even happiness.

The success of the program has been so enormous that a second season is already planned, and the list of celebrities who have now agreed to live together has even been leaked.

It should be noted that one of the strongest episodes of La Casa de los Famosos at the time saw Pablo Montero, Alicia Machado and Celia Lora survive and even take a hit in the bucket.

In the first season of the House of the Famous, Manelyk González, Verónica Montes, Gaby Spanic, Uriel del Toro, Tefi Valenzuela, Roberto Romano, Daniel Vargas, Kimberly Flores, Christian de la Campa and Gisella Aboumrad participated.

It is worth mentioning that the selection of the members from Central and South America was a great success.

However, in this case the producers of the reality show decided to throw all the meat on the grill to overcome their audience and perhaps be able to launch a third season of the program.

In this way, social networks were the vehicle par excellence to filter and publicize the complete list of the program.

Niurka

Laura Bozzo

Yvonne Montero

Mayeli Alonso

Daniella Navarro

Brenda Zambrano

Natalia Alcocer

Julia Range

Tony Costa

Luis “Potro” Caballero

Edward Rodriguez

Nacho Castano

Salvador Zerboni

Rafael Nieves

John Vidal

Osvaldo Rios

the baby

It is important to mention that celebrities gathered under one roof and isolated from the outside world in La Casa de los Famosos, are recorded by cameras 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This is to show how they really are, how they face daily challenges and how they make relevant decisions to stay in this house.