Meet the photo of Zoë Kravitz with her father that captivated the networks

The famous actress, Zoë Kravitz is in her prime and she doesn’t seem to want to hide it. A happiness that emerges in her daily posts, on social networks. On this occasion, she resorted to a file photograph to remember old times of her with her father. What are we talking about? We’ll tell you then.

March 24, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Everything seems to indicate that Zoë Kravitz and Lenny Kravitz make an unstoppable duo. Both never cease to amaze us and show admiration for cars, a shared passion. A love for engines where elegance in their designs seems to be the key piece for the family.

Father and daughter, after their incredible role as Catwoman in the Batman movie, do not stop sharing moments together. Proud of his daughter, Lenny Kravitz always looks for an opportunity to let him know how much he appreciates his person. However, Zoe on this occasion was not far behind and published an image on the networks that recall old times.

The tender photo of Zoë Kravitz as a child, sitting on the bed with her father, Lenny Kravitz, captivated the networks. A photograph that gives off a lot of tenderness! And in which we can appreciate the great affection between these two beings. A snapshot that transmits a lot of calm and happiness that has captivated many followers who did not hesitate for a second to react with their likes and millions of comments.

Zoë Kravitz with her father.

Despite the fact that her parents have divorced, Zoë maintains a very good relationship with both Lenny and her mother, Lisa Bonet. A link that leads them to share great moments with incredible cars involved. Luxury cars, which seem to be the Kravitz heritage, with outstanding models in comfort and elegance. Very Kravitz style and you can’t expect less! Even with their vehicles they always seek in one way or another to make clear aspects of their personality.

An excessive passion for vehicles that unites them, as we can see in some photographs, and that will surely present an opportunity for a future image at the wheel of a new car. Lenny sporting his Porsche Panamera and Zoë in her Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic, they are the spitting image of an incredible duo when it comes to talent and engines. It will be a matter of investigating how this tender Zoë became a beast behind the wheel with her incredible luxury cars. What do you think? How did it all begin?