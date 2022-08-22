Meet the place where they prepare Margot Robbie’s favorite burger

Robbie has captured the attention of his fans and followers of the seventh art thanks to his beauty and his interpretations, but another thing that attracts attention is his tastes in general and in particular for food, and in advance we can reveal that the actress loves junk food.

By: MUI KITCHEN Editorial Office August 22, 2022 11:44 a.m.

margot robbie She is one of those actresses who does not maintain a constant diet as she loves to eat junk food and drink beers much more than she loves to have a constant healthy diet.

One of the things that is known is that French fries and hamburgers are the actress’s preferred choices when it comes to indulging outside the standards of a healthy diet.

But not just any hamburger reaches the hands of robbyfast food chain Umami Burger takes the prize Margotbecause here they sell the option preferred by the 32-year-old actress, a particular hamburger that is far from any traditional option.

“In the United States, my favorite dish is a double truffle burger from the American chain Umami Burger. Comes with a truffle cheese fondue, truffle aioli and truffle glaze”, he expressed Margot In an interview reported by the media guioteca.

The person responsible for making these delicious burgers is the chef alvin cailanhost of First We Feast’s The Burger Show and owner of Eggslut, a food truck specializing in egg sandwiches.