Meet the tapes and series in which the cast of “The Adam Project” appears, the new Netflix movie | The Adam Project | Movies | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

Who are the actors of “The Adam Project”? The new Netflix movie is one of the most viewed in March and has a great cast made up of Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Keener, among others. The film has surprised by easily going from comedy to drama, in a format of Science fiction.

However, the journey of history had a long journey. Initially, the creation of T.S. Nowlin was ready since 2012, with the name of “Our Name Is Adam”.

Paramount Pictures’ interest grew in fiction and they even thought of Tom Cruise as the protagonist, according to international media. It was not until 2020 that the project took shape again in the hands of the streaming giant.

In this way, Nowlin’s script was modified with notes from Jonathan Tropper, Jennifer Flackett and Mark Levin. In November of that year, filming began to be released in early 2022.

IN WHICH FILMS AND SERIES DOES THE CAST OF “THE ADAM PROJECT” APPEAR?

In this way, it has been seen that the striking cast is made up of figures from Hollywood. Among the brightest stars today is Ryan Reynolds, the protagonist of “The Adam Project”. The American actor has had a prolific career, standing out above all in “dead pool”, the fiction of the most irreverent superhero in cinema.

Similarly, Zoë Saldana She is recognized for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), specifically in “Guardians of the Galaxy” as the character of Gamora. The actress has stood out with this role and had a great participation in the fight against Thanos.

While Jennifer Garner is another of the artists who continues to stand out in the film industry at an international level. And she is remembered for her work in the series “Alias”, where he gave life to sydney bristowthe intelligent CIA agent who fights against a criminal organization.

Mark Ruffalomeanwhile, has become the Hulk MCU fan favorite. His portrayal of Bruce Banner is one of the most celebrated, as well as being key as one of the most intelligent minds in the Avengers.

Finally, Catherine Keenerwho gives life to maya soriano in “The Adam Project”, she is also an established Hollywood star and has been seen in various productions. The most emblematic has been, without a doubt, the film “Cloak”, the biography of the great writer and journalist.