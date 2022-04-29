Meet the TikToker son of Ricky Martin who shows the luxurious mansion in which he lives

Ricky Martin has been one of the most famous Latin singers in the world for more than 20 years. The singer is based in Los Angeles, United States with his four children and his husband Jwan Josef, a very famous Swedish painter in the pictorial world. Together they form a large family of six and although the singer would like to have more children, he sometimes wonders if only 4 children is okay.

Ricky Martin He is also very active on social networks, especially on Instagram, where he accumulates more than 16 million followers from all corners of the world and for them he shares photos of his best looks, poses, trips, previews of his work.

The Puerto Rican Ricky Martin, always wanted to maintain the life of his family, however the boys are growing up and making their own decisions. That is why Valentine Martin He has become a great TikToker at his young age, and it is on this social network that he shares funny videos of his production.

The family Martin-Josef is formed by Valentino and Mateo who are the twins who are already 14 years old and by Renn who is 4 years old and Lucía who is 5 years old. it was valentine Martin who opened your account TikTok and already has more than 12 thousand followers. At first he was not recognized because his alias in TikTok is @tigamingno8.

Valentino, like any 13-year-old boy, and in full adolescence, is a fan of social networks and uploads many videos a day from the mansion where he lives with his father. The twin, Mateo, performs different challenges in TikTok where he uses audios that are trending and dances very well like his father Ricky Martin.

The truth is that in this last video of TikTok of the son of Ricky Martin he had the idea of ​​showing the house where he lives with his family. She showed her room and even the game room. One of the details that most caught the attention of his followers is the decoration of the house, in addition to the works carried out by Jwan Josef. Some time ago we saw the mansion in which the Martin-Josef family lives on the singer’s Instagram account.

Image: Instagram Sole_Alturria

