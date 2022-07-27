Meet the triplex in New York that Cara Delevingne bought from Jimmy Fallon

Many luxury properties in the United States not only boast eye-catching structures, but also a list of privileged stars as their owners. This is how a triplex in New York has gone from Jimmy Fallon a Cara Delevingne.

British actress and supermodel paid $10.8 million dollars for the property that the presenter had listed on the real estate market for $15 million dollars. Due to a lack of interested parties, Fallon took the property off the market and a year later managed to sell it in an off-market negotiation.

The living room has a vintage bar / The Grosby Group

This new Delevingne property It is a three-story penthouse with an excellent location.. It has an extension of 4,950 square feet distributed in six bedrooms, five bathrooms, lobby, living room, dining room, kitchen, wet bar, gym, laundry room and other amenities.

Initially this property was not a triplex. Fallon has converted the property in recent years, buying four nearby apartments to join them together. It should be noted that for this renewal the presenter and his wife had to invest several million.

The reforms carried out in recent years have made the property have quite modern spaces. Your living room, for example, has a vintage bar, wet bar, gas fireplace and more.

The property has a very particular style / The Grosby Group

The master suite, on the other hand, is a true haven with a gas fireplace, wet bar and refrigerator, custom massage bed, and treetop-inspired sitting area.

This luxurious triplex is located in a building built in 1883 and although it is years old, it is still in perfect condition and has even been modernized inside to offer a great service to its owners.

You may also like:

– Mark Zuckerberg received $31 million for a house in San Francisco

– Brad Pitt bought a historic house in Carmel Highlands, California

– Stephen Curry and his wife paid $2.1 million for a vacation home in Miami