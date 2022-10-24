Meet the two bestial cars that Jessica Alba will leave her children as an inheritance

Jessica Alba is one of the remembered actress and these are the two sports cars that she could leave her children as an inheritance.

October 23, 2022 11:32 p.m.

Over the last few years, there has been a trend to see different Hollywood actors who earn millions not only with their movies, but also thanks to the large investments they make. who understood this was Jessica Alba after becoming one of the founders of The Honest Company, a corporation that allowed her to buy two beautiful cars.

Without a doubt, we will not remember the American for great films, but for films that did not end up exploding in the history of cinema. Despite this, one of his most remembered performances is The Fantastic Four, films that received various reviews and that, according to many, have passed without pain or glory.

On the other hand, today we do not remember Jessica Alba in any movie, but we link her as a successful businesswoman. This is because with TThe Honest Company, a company that produces eco-friendly beauty products, has a value of more than 3 billion dollars in the stock market. In turn, this allowed the former actress to add different cars to her garage, among which two bestial sports cars stand out.

One of them is the Lamborghini Aventadora classic among sports cars, which with the design of the doors makes you feel the power of the car. Its market value is approximately one million dollars. This car has a V12 engine that is capable of generating 700 horsepower to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds.

the other car is Bugatti Chiron, which is worth about 3.8 million dollars. We can say that every penny is worth it, since it reaches a maximum speed of 450 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds thanks to the 1,500 horsepower generated by the engine. This luxurious Bugatti is an exclusive model for 230 people and Jessica Alba is one of them, who has a great weakness for sports.

This would be Jessica Alba’s Lamborghini.