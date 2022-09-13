Meet the two-engine car that Gal Gadot drives

Gal Gadot is currently one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. Thanks to her work as an actress, she managed to access a great fortune, with which she bought an incredible vehicle. She then meets the two-engine car that the Israeli drives.

September 13, 2022 10:20 a.m.

Gal Gadot is today one of the most recognized celebrities in the world. the one born in Israel rose to fame after being part of several installments of the iconic film saga fast and furiouswhere he shared filming with great actors such as Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordan Brewster Y Michelle Rodriguezamong others.

With the success he had with these feature films, he was able to access other roles such as wonder-woman and star in movies like Red Notice Y Death On The Nile. Furthermore, she managed to get called by Walt Disney Studios to interpret the evil queen (the Evil witch) in the live-action of Snow White (Snow White), brand new in 2024.

Thanks to the high salaries he received throughout his profession (by Red Notice he received a salary of $20 million), is that he was able to satisfy his passion for high-end cars. In the garage of the actress we can find vehicles like the Mini Cooper Sthe cadillac-escaladethe Jaguar F Typethe BMW X5M and the Tesla Model Xwhat’s wrong with it two engines.

The two electric motors of the Tesla Model X.

The latter is the most valuable car in his collection, worth 140 thousand dollars. However, this is not the only reason why the Model X stands out, since it has the particularity of have two electric motors. One of these motors gives the car front-wheel drivewhile the other gives you rear wheel drive.

Together, these two motors from the Tesla that Gal Gadot owns are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepower. It is thanks to this power that the Model X can reach a 250km/h top speed. In addition, this ostentatious vehicle driven by the Israeli accelerates 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

+ This is the Tesla Model X inside

The luxurious interior of the Tesla Model X.