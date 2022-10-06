Meet the two-engine car with which Gal Gadot walks

Gal Gadot shares a great passion for vehicles and thanks to the high salaries she received for her performances, she was able to get hold of several of them. One of these stands out from the rest because of what it hides under the chest. He knows more about the two-engine car with which the Israeli actress rides, below.

Gal Gadot He managed to become one of the most recognized celebrities in the world thanks to his brilliant performances in films with great success at the box office. The Israeli made her way into the film industry by being part of several installments of the saga fast and furiouswhere he shared filming with Vin Diesel Y Paul Walkeramong others.

These films where cars are the protagonists allowed Gadot to access other high-profile roles, such as Diana Prince, wonder-woman in the DC Extended Universe. She also starred in productions such as Death On The Nile Y Red Noticewhich allowed him to get hold of a huge amount of dollars.

Just for the movie Red Notice, where he acted alongside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynoldsthe one born in Israel took a bag of $20 million. Salaries this high allowed him to satisfy his passion for vehicles and fill your garage with incredible machines. One of them is the Tesla Model Xvalued at 140 thousand dollars.

This luxurious car is 100% electric and has a spacious cabin suitable for up to 7 passengers. This makes it an ideal vehicle for someone who will play the evil queen in the live action of Disney, Snow White, since you can use it to go for a walk with your whole family. It is made up of her husband Jason Varsano and his three daughters: Soul, Daniella Y Maya.

The Tesla Model X has the peculiarity of having two electric motors: one gives you rear wheel drive while the other gives front-wheel drive. Together, these motors generate a power of 671 horsepower which allows you to speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds and reach a 250km/h top speed.

Gal Gadot and her twin-engine Tesla Model X.

+ This is what the Tesla Model X looks like inside

The spacious cabin of the Tesla Model X.