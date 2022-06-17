Meet the unknown daughter of Ramón Valdés, Don Ramón from “El Chavo del 8”

El Chavo del 8 would never have achieved the unprecedented success it had had it not been for the participation in the series of some iconic characters played by talented actors. One is the case of the memorable Mr Ramon interpreted by Ramon Valdes who is undoubtedly one of the most loved and remembered by the public and the faithful followers of the comic series.

Ramon Valdes is the name of the Mexican actor who played a widowed and unemployed character who lived in the famous neighborhood of The Chavo of 8 created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Don Ramón as he was known in the series in real life had 10 children and one of his daughters is Carmen Valdés whom we are going to introduce.

Mr Ramon He lived in that neighborhood with his fictional daughter, the famous Chilindrina, and they both lived in apartment number 72 of the Señor Barriga complex. Throughout the series, fans were never able to discover based on what the character played by Ramon Valdes since it is a fact never revealed in the series.

Ramon Valdes He passed away in August 1988 at just 64 years old. The star actor of “The Chavo of 8” He had a great addiction to tobacco and smoked recurrently during the filming of the series. Ramon Valdes He had 3 wives and from his three marriages 10 children. Not all of them are known, Carmen, one of her daughters, is the one who is most active on social networks and continually publishes unpublished content of her father for fans. “Mr Ramon it was my beloved father! I will share real life photos and anecdotes of Mr Ramon and of his artistic career”, he expresses in his biography of the social network Instagram.

Source: Twitter

In one of the photos she has with her beloved Mr Ramon, her daughter Carmen dedicates a beautiful message to her. “What a beautiful smile from my dad! And I enjoyed his hug and being close to him, this day was a family event and as always a treat to have my dad close by, because the work absorbed him a lot, but he always gave us their love in family time”, comments the daughter of Ramon Valdes about the days when his father worked at “The Chavo of 8“.