Meet the woman who sculpts models and celebrities with massages

To say that Marina Baratashvili is massaging celebrities and models would be a misnomer.

Baratashvili, a masseuse from the country of Georgia, would tell all of her clients that what they’re about to experience with her signature body sculpting experience is a “treatment,” not a “massage,” because, to be honest , pain that is involved.

Baratashvili, who treats Bill Murray, Chloë Grace Moretz, Gabriela Hearst, model Veronika Heilbrunner and many more, says the incredible results are due to his brutal technique.

During treatment, Baratashvili digs into patients’ bodies down to the fascia to reduce inflammation, eliminate swelling, improve circulation, and of course, sculpt.

“My main objective is to work localized fat, eliminate cellulite and reposition muscles. After my treatment, you can immediately see how the shapes and contours of the muscles have changed,” Baratashvili tells Page Six Style. “Also, you can witness a difference in your mood.”

Baratashvili’s brutal technique leaves his celebrity clients feeling slimmer.DANIEL ZUCHNIK

Baratashvili, who travels for his clients or treats them inside his Hell’s Kitchen studio, received his education at Tbilisi Medical Institute in Georgia and then trained at China First Military Medical University only to end up back in Georgia working with prima ballerinas and later models.

“Before Fashion Week, we do intense shoots (at least four days a week). Although it is also personalized, some girls have a particular goal, such as reducing inches on their hips, and we could even go daily,” she explains, adding that after treatments, clients also say they are “happier” and have ” better” skin. quality.

Model Veronika Heilbrunner makes sure to get Baratashvili treatments before fashion shows.David M. Benett

Such results come at a cost. Baratashvili charges $200 for his famous body-sculpting massage, which he recommends be done consecutively for the first 10 treatments. After that, clients go into “maintenance mode” and must go two or three times a week.

“I need time to work on the muscle, and once it becomes flexible, I can sculpt it,” he explains. “It is crucial to bring each muscle into the active phase, which means that the massage removes the dead epithelium. [thin tissue], increases oxygen supply and restores blood supply function. Therefore, the muscles can take on the responsibility of fulfilling their functions.”

“You must dedicate yourself to being the best version of yourself; there’s no point in doing this if you don’t commit,” she says.marinamassages/Instagram

For anyone who can’t put up the funds to sculpt their body with Bartashvili, you have a much cheaper option: drink a ton of water (think 3 liters before 5pm) and do Pilates or ballet-style exercises like the barre.

“You must dedicate yourself to being the best version of yourself; there’s no point in doing this if you don’t commit,” she says bluntly. “I think it’s a complete package; it’s about eating nutritious food, exercising and of course massage sessions to get rid of that little bit extra that you can’t do with exercise or diet.”

