Meet these hidden gems available on HBO Max – Metro World News

After having celebrated the Emmy awards, hbo max continues to set the standard with many awards for shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus.

HBO’s catalog is very extensive and is always remembered for its impeccable size, with excellent cinematography and good stories. Currently, it has premieres that swept the big screen like The Batman or Elvis.

However, as in several cases on other platforms, there are some good cinema gems that are hidden on the platform and here we come to talk about two of them:

The guard

This tape from 2011 tells us: “An Irish police officer and an FBI agent discover that their former superiors are involved in a corruption case while investigating a drug trafficking ring.”

This black comedy has an impeccable participation of Don Cheadle, Brendan Gleeson, Dominique McElligott, and Mark Strong.

kiss kiss bang bang

This comedy of Shane Black advances in its synopsis: “A thief learns investigative techniques from a detective in order to get a movie role.” It represents the first time Robert Downey Jr. he worked with the creative director, with whom he would repeat a similar dynamic later in Iron Man 3.

Downey, next to Val Kilmer and Michelle Monaghan, take us on an adventure full of black humor and the interesting dynamic that never fails to entertain us, as is the narrative from the first person that breaks the fourth wall and interacts with the viewer. In addition to the excellent comedy that is born from the chemistry that Kilmer and the Iron Man actor have, this film also has good action scenes and presents a plot of detectives who seek to solve a mystery that becomes more tangled and complicated as the film progresses. that advances the film, to deliver a round story at the end.