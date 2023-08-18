Health

Meet This Superfood That’s Good For The Heart

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner18 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

In our daily diet we should always try to be as balanced as possible and include different foods that benefit our body. swallow on certain occasions So-called ‘superfoods’ can be very beneficial for our health.

superfood is a term used Foods that are very complete, rich in nutrients, bioactive compounds and very high nutritional value. Because of everything they contain, they provide innumerable benefits to human health.

One of those foods with so many benefits is pecans.A very energetic dried fruit, high in calories, and that – if we consume it in moderation – it can give us Protein, vitamins and healthy fats.

a study published in Nutrients Magazine indicates that pecans and their polyphenols prevent obesity, hepatic steatosis, and diabetes by reducing dysbiosis, inflammation, and increasing energy expenditure with a high-fat diet.

pecan nuts They have antioxidant effects and contain monounsaturated fatty acids that help us lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of certain heart diseases or circulation problems. In addition, these nuts are a great contributor to minerals like magnesium, which is good for the brain and helps reduce the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

Their texture is firm and the taste slightly bitter, which allows us to eat them as a small snack or add them to salads or some dishes that allow nuts. They can also be included in a low sodium diet, as they They provide many nutrients required by the body.

In addition, pecans also have a low sugar content, so the fact that they are Consuming these regularly will help control blood sugar levels, A study conducted in 2018 showed that people who were overweight and consumed pecans for a month had an increased ability to use insulin, which is responsible for transporting sugar from the blood to various cells in our body. is responsible for.

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner18 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Vaginal Rejuvenation: Learn about five benefits of this intimate life-changing medical procedure. imp | Family

2 weeks ago

Madrid hires more than pediatricians to work in the afternoon

January 5, 2023

This is the infamous Georgia prison where Trump is expected to be charged with election interference

1 day ago

The Andalusian School of Public Health, the UGR and Roche Farma create the Chair of Medicine based on the 5Ps

January 12, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button