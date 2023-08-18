Meet This Superfood That’s Good For The Heart

In our daily diet we should always try to be as balanced as possible and include different foods that benefit our body. swallow on certain occasions So-called ‘superfoods’ can be very beneficial for our health.

superfood is a term used Foods that are very complete, rich in nutrients, bioactive compounds and very high nutritional value. Because of everything they contain, they provide innumerable benefits to human health.

One of those foods with so many benefits is pecans.A very energetic dried fruit, high in calories, and that – if we consume it in moderation – it can give us Protein, vitamins and healthy fats.

a study published in Nutrients Magazine indicates that pecans and their polyphenols prevent obesity, hepatic steatosis, and diabetes by reducing dysbiosis, inflammation, and increasing energy expenditure with a high-fat diet.

pecan nuts They have antioxidant effects and contain monounsaturated fatty acids that help us lower cholesterol and reduce the risk of certain heart diseases or circulation problems. In addition, these nuts are a great contributor to minerals like magnesium, which is good for the brain and helps reduce the symptoms of premenstrual syndrome.

Their texture is firm and the taste slightly bitter, which allows us to eat them as a small snack or add them to salads or some dishes that allow nuts. They can also be included in a low sodium diet, as they They provide many nutrients required by the body.

In addition, pecans also have a low sugar content, so the fact that they are Consuming these regularly will help control blood sugar levels, A study conducted in 2018 showed that people who were overweight and consumed pecans for a month had an increased ability to use insulin, which is responsible for transporting sugar from the blood to various cells in our body. is responsible for.